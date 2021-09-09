Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony Digital returns to PS5, release date revealed

While Xbox gamers look forward to getting their hands on Forza Horizon 5 very soon in two months to the day, PlayStation gamers have been eagerly awaiting the return of Polyphony Digital and the Gran Turismo license, after a Sports component that didn’t. had not totally convinced, not to say disappointed, car simulation enthusiasts.

After a PlayStation Showcase punctuated by announcements, Sony has decided to devote the last part of its presentation to PlayStation Studios games and the highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 is one of them.. Launched with the help of a visual and musical sober trailer, the new Gran Turismo opus gave pride of place to racing cars that display sublime plastic.

We can see many models that evolve in varied settings with sometimes extreme weather conditions (snow and desert, among others), even in more urban places, conducive to sublime play of light during night trips.

But the aired trailer quickly swaps the contemplative to make the tires squeal and take us to where everything is played: on the asphalt. A more rhythmic music quickly reveals the different customization options, the rendering of the cars on the circuits as well as a photo mode to immortalize your favorite vehicle.





With this Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital seems to be returning to a more efficient formula, which should make us forget the wanderings of Gran Turismo Sport. Customization and improvement of vehicles, garages and models to be acquired, motor circuits,…: at first glance, the content seems promising and plethora!

If the presentation of the game ends with a brief overview of the sensations on the steering wheels and inside the cockpit, we can’t wait to be able to discover the title: There are only a good handful of months left to wait since the game is scheduled for March 2022, on the 4th to be precise, on PS5.

