    Guardiola was also in the game for a Parisian rookie!

    With an unwanted Layvin Kurzawa and a still diminished Juan Bernat, PSG absolutely wanted to recruit a left-back this summer. If the track leading to Theo Hernandez had been mentioned, the Parisians finally opted for Nuno Mendes, who joined the club from the capital from Sporting Portugal as part of a loan with option to buy. A player who was also in the sights of Pep Guardiola.

    Guardiola was interested, but not at any price!

    Based on information from Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese international was already in the small papers of Manchester City from the month of June. Still, the Skyblues weren’t ready to put in more than € 20million for the 19-year-old full-back. Not giving in to the demands of Sporting who wanted between 40 and 50 million euros, the reigning English champion therefore withdrew from the case. A withdrawal which therefore made Leonardo and PSG happy.


    to summarize

    While Nuno Mendes joined PSG on the last day of the transfer window, the Portuguese international was also in Manchester City’s sights. Pep Guardiola had come to the information in June but abandoned the case.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

