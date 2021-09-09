Guillain-Barré syndrome is believed to be a “very rare” side effect of AstraZeneca

Possible, but very rare. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) listed on Wednesday Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a side effect of

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The European regulator said the causal relationship between the two was “considered at least a reasonable possibility” after 833 cases of the neurological syndrome have been reported worldwide as of July 31 after receiving an injection.

However, these are 833 cases out of the more than 592 million doses of Vaxzevria serum, from the AstraZeneca laboratory, administered worldwide as of July 25. Guillain-Barré syndrome will therefore be “added to the product information as a side effect of Vaxzevria”, but the frequency category assigned will be “very rare”, that is to say occurring in less than one in 10,000 people.

Also a side effect of Johnson & Johnson

Guillain-Barré syndrome is an attack on the peripheral nerves characterized by weakness or even progressive paralysis, most often starting in the legs and sometimes going up to reach the breathing muscles then the nerves of the head and neck. .





THE’EMA recommended an update of a warning included since July in the product information to raise awareness of the risks among healthcare professionals and those receiving the vaccine. The warning also reminds patients to seek medical attention immediately if they develop weakness and paralysis of the extremities which may progress to the chest and face.

The European regulator had listed Guillain-Barré syndrome in July as “very rare” side effect of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, using the same adenovirus technology as the Vaxzevria serum. The US Medicines Agency also warned in July of an “increased risk” of developing neurological syndrome with Johnson & Johnson’s serum. Both regulators had clarified that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the potential risks.