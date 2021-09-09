Halloween Kills is violent, silly and disappointing according to early reviews

After Halloween, David Gordon Green continues his trilogy with Halloween Kills, which is far from having ignited the first reviews.

The ugly serial killer Michael Myers has lived a thousand lives. With the soft-reboot and the other sequels that Halloween: The night of the masks by John Carpenter, the killer has appeared in no less than 9 films (not being present in Halloween 3). The latest film released by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, Halloween, which does not demerit according to our criticism, gave new impetus to the franchise by disregarding all the character’s peregrinations and placing itself as a direct sequel to Carpenter’s footage.

For the trouble, Jamie Lee Curtis resumed his cult role of Laurie Strode for what turned out to be a great success (255 million revenue for a budget of 10 million). A sacred profitability that had to be reiterated, and so a full trilogy has been launched. The suite with Halloween kills will arrive on October 20, 2021 (and our opinion on Halloween kills announcement of bloody ridicule), then the trilogy will conclude with Halloween Ends scheduled for October 19, 2022.

“What is this moldy review?”

Yes Halloween had managed to pull off the game in the middle of the huge haystack of the franchise, it remains to be seen whether David Gordon Green and Danny McBride will manage to repeat this small feat. The arrival ofHalloween kills is on the horizon, but some critics have already been able to take a look at Mike Myers’ revenge. It appears that the first opinions are not necessarily very enthusiastic and emphasize the gore side which takes precedence over the story. Newspaper.

Halloween Kills suffers from being the second chapter in a trilogy, but it nonetheless offers gory pleasure, fantastic performances and an electrifying John Carpenter soundtrack. There are enough callbacks to the original film to satisfy Carpenter fans. while developing the mythology around Michael Myers and the town of Haddonfield in a meaningful way. ” -IGN

He didn’t raise the crowds

“If this bloody intermission […] has nothing to offer other than a high number of corpses on a fan service bed, he serves both with panache, advancing like an almost elemental slasher without conscience, remorse or illusions of morality. ” -IndieWire

“After a truly promising start, Halloween Kills, already deprived of any potential suspense by the fact that we all know another episode, Halloween Ends, is on its way, visibly doubling the number of corpses from the previous installment while halving his IQ. ” -The Playlist

Stupid and mean ?

“What Halloween Kills lacks in terms of ideas is partially made up for by a horribly authentic slasher vibe. From photography to editing, from casting to gore prosthetics, Green and his team recreated the feel of Carpenter’s original with an almost academic application, especially in an opening flashback set in the 1970s. ” -The Telegraph





“It all sounds so routine and old fashioned, especially in such an exciting time for the genre (thanks to Jennifer Kent, Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, Rose Glass et al). Never mind that its once solid foundation has been parodied, adapted and reprized thousands of times. In the era of Fear Street and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, big-screen horror certainly has to go through more than that. “We’ve got a fucking massacre on the arms, “said the distraught sheriff, and he’s right in many ways.” -Time Out

Distraught spectators in front of the screen

“Green seems less interested in rewriting the Halloween universe than in giving audiences what they came for: horrific scares and ghoulish music. It’s a strategy that promises to make the series as immortal as Michael Myers himself. ” -The Wrap

“The Night of the Masks may be Michael Myers’ masterpiece, but Halloween Kills is far from a masterpiece. It’s a mess, a horror film that is almost never scary, covered with popularization of current affairs and with too many parallel intrigues that lead nowhere. “-Variety

Happy halloween

However, unlike George Romero’s zombie films, where political allegory is the focal point, we’re really here for slaughter and effective rehearsal. Pieces of the plot from Green’s 2018 film are scattered around a bit. everywhere like broken pumpkin shards, and there are more characters to follow than all of the original people of Haddonfield. ” -The Guardian

What to prepare for the return of Mike Myers, decidedly incapable of dying. Halloween Kills has some box office pressure and se will have to redo the small hold-up of the first part especially since the budget has probably had to be revised upwards after so many greenbacks accumulated.