Hansi Flick has already re-branded the Mannschaft

Coming out of a very disappointing Euro marked by an early elimination at the 1 / 8th finals stage against England (0-2), Germany entered, since August 1, in a new cycle with the official induction of Hansi Dieter Flick. The former Bayern Munich coach also had little time to adapt. Only third in Group J behind Armenia and North Macedonia, the Mannschaft approached this September international break under pressure but the new 56-year-old coach was quick to convince.

What follows after this advertisement

For his big debut at the head of Germany, Hansi Flick quite simply made an impression. After a victory against Liechtenstein (2-0), the German selection impressed against Armenia (6-0), then Iceland (4-0). In total, 12 goals scored, 0 conceded, 72 shots attempted in just three games (30 against Liechtenstein, 23 against Armenia, 19 in Iceland) and a German selection again in charge of its group of the qualifiers of the Cup of World 2022. An absolutely perfect balance sheet which does not however remove the absolute requirement of the former Bavarian: “We’ve only had a few training sessions. Our goal was to win all three matches, and we achieved it. We have taken a step forward. We’re not 100% yet, but the team is on the right track. Guys implement things as we imagine them. Too often the last pass wasn’t right, the timing wasn’t right, these are things we need to improve. ”





A game philosophy focused on collective balance

After six days in these qualifications, the Mannschaft are now four points ahead of Armenia, their first pursuer and have thus taken a big step towards the World Cup. An accounting success which can be explained above all by the revolution set up by Hansi Flick. While the German game has tended to crumble in recent years, the much criticized 3-4-3 set up by Löw during the Euro has logically shattered, in favor of a 4-2-3-1, well known in Bavaria. In this system marked by the impressive Bavarian duo Kimmich-Goretzka at the heart of the game, the entire German workforce now seems more comfortable. A distribution of the ball and grouped efforts which translate into the offensive plan. 12 goals … All with seven different scorers: Timo Werner (3), Leroy Sané (2), Serge Gnabry (3), Marco Reus, Jonas Hofmann, Antonio Rüdiger and the new phenomenon, Karim Adeyemi!

A change of tactical system therefore leading to a more daring approach. With doubled sides, the game on the wings becomes more dangerous and leaves the opportunity to Gnabry or Musiala (against Liechtenstein) to express their liveliness. An offensive success, like the three goals of a much criticized Timo Werner lately, which does not take away the defensive strength of the Germans. Except for the first match of this international window, Hansi Flick thus made the choice to associate Niklas Süle with Antonio Rudiger in the axis of his central defense. On the wings, the very offensive Jonas Hofmann of Borussia M’Gladbach quickly made us forget the replacement of Kimmich from this right lane in midfield.

Moreover, after 18 complicated months, Thilo Kehrer convinced during this truce. In an unusual left-back role, the Parisian defender, discreet offensively, was nevertheless very solid defensively. In this device, the Parisian thus compensates for the climbs of his partner in the right lane by becoming the left central defender from a base to three. By also trusting the youth, as evidenced by the tenure of Ridle Baku against Liechtenstein, the German coach is gradually asserting his playing philosophy and his effect on this Mannschaft already seems very present. While Germany is clearly heading towards the 2022 World Cup, there is no doubt that the competition will have to be wary of this new face worn by Hans-Dieter Flick.