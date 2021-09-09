More

    HDMI dongle has never been so powerful

    Technology


    Here is the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It complements the Fire TV range with new features.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: the HDMI dongle has never been so powerful

    Here is a new media stick from Amazon that joins the range consisting of the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite. This is a high-end product that offers more performance as well as new functions.

    Higher performance and an ALLM mode

    Technically, this new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an update that feels light compared to the Stick 4K. Indeed, the HDMI dongle adopts a new ARM Mediatek MT7921LS chip which also allows it to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6 and a little more power. On the program, we therefore expect higher performance, still HDR10 + and Dolby Vision support, but also an “Auto Low Latency Mode” (ALLM) function for the Luna cloud gaming service.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: the HDMI dongle has never been so powerful


    The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice remote now with shortcut buttons (Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, and Prime Music). It also has the Alexa Home Theater function built in, so you can connect the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with compatible devices like Echo Studio or a pair of Echo smart speakers (4th generation) for more immersive sound with multi-channel Dolby audio formats.

    The strength of this product is above all its value for money, 64.99 euros in France from October 7. You can pre-order it on the Amazon site.

    There is no device with so many qualities and features for this price, including from Xiaomi. As a reminder, the Fire TV Stick runs on Fire OS, a fork of Android with its own App Store.

    TV box: which multimedia box to choose for Netflix, Plex or Canal +?

    To watch Netflix on your TV or to play, TV boxes are now very complete products that complement the functions of your television. Our selection does not stop at Android TV boxes, …
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe Blues received five out of five in pools
    Next articleJennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC