HDMI dongle has never been so powerful

Here is the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It complements the Fire TV range with new features.

Here is a new media stick from Amazon that joins the range consisting of the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite. This is a high-end product that offers more performance as well as new functions.

Higher performance and an ALLM mode

Technically, this new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an update that feels light compared to the Stick 4K. Indeed, the HDMI dongle adopts a new ARM Mediatek MT7921LS chip which also allows it to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6 and a little more power. On the program, we therefore expect higher performance, still HDR10 + and Dolby Vision support, but also an “Auto Low Latency Mode” (ALLM) function for the Luna cloud gaming service.





The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice remote now with shortcut buttons (Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, and Prime Music). It also has the Alexa Home Theater function built in, so you can connect the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with compatible devices like Echo Studio or a pair of Echo smart speakers (4th generation) for more immersive sound with multi-channel Dolby audio formats.

The strength of this product is above all its value for money, 64.99 euros in France from October 7. You can pre-order it on the Amazon site.

There is no device with so many qualities and features for this price, including from Xiaomi. As a reminder, the Fire TV Stick runs on Fire OS, a fork of Android with its own App Store.