her husband Albert II reveals the real reason for his emergency hospitalization

Will Charlene of Monaco ever return to the Rock? Monegasques have reason to be concerned. Prince Albert II had yet given them a glimmer of hope when, on September 3, he announced that the princess could potentially make her return earlier than expected. While the latter had announced that she would not return before the end of October – the fault of an operation that prevented her from taking the plane – Jacques and Gabriella’s dad had let it be known that her recent health checks were rather encouraging.

Only here: a few hours after the announcement of the sovereign, the former Olympic swimmer was urgently hospitalized at Durban hospital. An establishment in which she spent the night in order to carry out a battery of tests, before finally being able to find her relatives in South Africa. But what really happened?





While speculations are rife concerning the hospitalization of Charlene of Monaco, her husband Albert II wanted to restore some truths. Contrary to what some have been able to say, he insisted on making it clear that this was only a small incident with no consequences. “It was just vagal discomfort. There are people who saw the ambulances coming and all that, but it was quite benign. She’s fine, she still has medical appointments in South Africa so she is not quite sure she will be able to return immediately. There is (…)

