Here are the 10 most expensive wines in the world

Buying a bottle of wine can be very expensive. The Wine Searcher app, which lists more than 13 million bottles from all over the world, establishes its ranking of the most expensive wines every year, all vintages combined.

The result, which has just been published, may make the uninitiated dizzy given the prices. Here is the list of the ten most expensive wines in the world.

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti montrachet grand cru, € 7,690

The Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is one of the essential references for any self-respecting wine lover. Alas, his bottles are overpriced. Here is an example with its Montrachet Grand Cru which is one of the domain’s legendary vines.

Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Ermitage cuvee cathelin, 7.719 €

This is one of the exceptions of a classification dominated by Burgundies. The Cathelin cuvée from the Jean-Louis Chave estate comes from the vineyards of the Rhône valley. Exceptional vintage, it is produced only in good years and in very small quantities (between 2,000 and 2,500 bottles).

Domaine Leroy Chambertin Grand Cru 10.620 €

It is one of the great names of Burgundy: the Leroy estate produces wines coveted by wine lovers all over the world. Chambertin grand cru is one of its most prestigious bottles.

© ERIC FEFERBERG / AFP

Domaine Leflaive montrachet grand cru, € 10,880

The Leflaive estate was one of the first to convert to biodynamics in Burgundy. Today its wines are very popular. Some cuvées start at several thousand euros, like the Montrachet Grand Cru, a mythical white reserved for insiders.

Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier musigny grand cru, € 13,180

This is one of the most famous musigny in the world. The Roumier estate covers nearly 12 hectares in the most popular climates of the Côte de Nuits. The amateur will have to pay nearly 13,000 euros to be able to taste this legendary red.





Egon Müller Scharzhofberger Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese, € 13,600

It is the only non-French wine in the ranking. This Riesling is an auction star. Only a few hundred bottles are produced each year by this estate located in the Très-Sarrebourg region of Germany.

Henri Jayer Cros Parantoux 14,230 €

Le Cros Parantoux is a climate acquired without too much difficulty by Henri Jayer in 1950, then in a wasteland. Half a century later, it produces one of the ten most expensive wines in the world.

Leroy Domaine d’Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet, € 17,390

The domain of Auvenay belongs to Lalou Bize-Leroy which one finds in the domain Leroy well represented in the classification. The Chevalier-Montrachet grand cru is described as a “masterpiece” by the few elected officials who have had the chance to taste them.

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti romanée-conti grand cru, € 18,521

This is the second vintage from this legendary estate to appear in the ranking. This time it is Romanée-Conti, this 1.85 ha parcel only produces 6,000 bottles per year.

Domaine Leroy Musigny grand cru, € 27,720

It is said to be one of the finest wines in the world. The Leroy domain has only 27 ares in the famous Musigny climate. Its cuvées are today the most expensive in the world.