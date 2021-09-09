Here are the most beautiful drone photos of the year – Ouest-France evening edition

By Nicolas HASSON-FAURÉ

The jury of the Drone Photo Awards, an aerial photography competition, has just unveiled the winners of the 2021 edition. All the images were taken with drones, which give an unusual perspective to these photos of nature, animals or even sport.

Hundreds of geese flying in a pale sky, above a snowy landscape, a turtle heading towards the ocean, a surfer rolling down a huge wave… These are some of the images awarded during the 2021 edition of the Drone Photo Awards.

The winners of this competition devoted to the photographs captured by these small flying machines equipped with a camera have just been unveiled. The competition is open to everyone, and a jury of international photographers then awards the various prizes, in several categories.

Aerial photos of landscapes, animals, sports… All these images share at least one thing in common: they were captured from the sky and offer a very unusual perspective. Here are the winners of the different categories of the competition.

Photo of the year

This image was captured by Norwegian photographer Terje Kolaas. Here we are in central Norway. Usually these short-billed geese arrive in the region in the spring, they stop over here before heading to the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the far north. But their arrival occurs earlier and earlier in the year, likely due to climate change, says Terje Kolaas. To capture this moment, the photographer flew his drone and waited, in the air, for the arrival of the geese who passed in front of the lens of the camera of his device. (Photo: Terje Kolaas / Drone Photo Awards)

Urban photo

Here we are in Russia. And more precisely in the Moscow region, the capital. This image full of contrasts is signed by Russian photographer Sergei Poletaev. Contrast between the light that falls on this monastery and the shadow that surrounds it. There is also a contrast between the religious building with its 500-year-old light-colored walls and, in the background, the factory which spits out these immense columns of blackish smoke. (Photo: Sergei Poletaev / Drone Photo Awards)

Animal photo

Patiently, this turtle heads for the waters of the Indian Ocean. The animal has just laid its eggs on the coast of Oman, and is preparing to take to the sea, leaving behind a long trail on the sand. A scene captured by Omani photographer Qasim Al Farsi. (Photo: Qasim Al Farsi / Drone Photo Awards)





Sports photo

We are here off the south west of Australia. The drone of the Australian Phil De Glanville flies not far from the surfer Ollie Henry, who descends a particularly impressive wave, on which seems to fall a rainbow. (Photo: Phil De Glanville / Drone Photo Awards)

People photo

A fisherman starts his working day in Tam Giang Lagoon, Vietnam, just below the drone of Vietnamese photographer Trung Pham Huy. It is located in the middle of the mangrove, whose plants have, in this winter, lost their leaves, in a setting that is tinged with white. (Photo: Trung Pham Huy / Drone Photo Awards)

Nature photo

Impressive image captured in Iceland by American photographer Martin Sanchez. We are here above an erupting volcano, and, while flying, the drone and its pilot were able to approach as close as possible to it. Which gives a whole new perspective to the phenomenon. (Photo: Martin Sanchez / Drone Photo Awards)

Abstract photo

Nice color palette in this image captured by Romanian photographer Gheorghe Popa. This is an aerial view of a river in the Apuseni Mountains in western Romania. But the reality is (much) less bright: Gheorghe Popa took an abstract look at this waterway polluted by chemical waste discharged by mining activities, explains the American television channel CNN. (Photo: Gheorghe Popa / Drone Photo Awards)

Wedding photo