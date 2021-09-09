his new little morning habit, since his partner Julia Vignali presented Télématin!

This return to school is a sign of good resolutions for Kad Merad. The actor has taken on a new morning habit … which is not unrelated to the new work of his partner, the host of Telematin, Julia Vignali!
Julia Vignali can count on the unfailing support of her darling! Since the start of the school year, the alarm has been ringing early, even very early for the former presenter of the Best Pastry Chef on M6. And yes, every day of the week, she now teams up with Thomas Sotto at the head of the new formula of Telematin. A morning obligation that sometimes pushes her to miss some important family events, such as the return of her son Luigi. But the TV still has its advantages, since last Thursday, the host was able to send him a little message of encouragement live!
A nice morning habit
And if Julia Vignali’s mornings are well filled – she then continues with the presentation of her daily show on Europe 1 – she is lucky to receive a few messages of affection to restore her tone! Interviewed this week from the magazine Gala, Kad Merad who has shared the life of the host since 2014, said he too has taken on new habits in September. While our colleagues wanted to know to whom he intended his everything first morning SMS, the response of the actor was not long in coming: “To my partner to tell her that I found it great in Telematin“, entrusted the one who is currently on the bill ofA triumph.
“How is Julia on a daily basis? “
This is not the first time that Kad Merad evokes this new rhythm for his couple. A few days ago, while promoting his film in Telematin, Thomas Sotto wanted to know a little more about his co-host: “Ok, Kad, in real life, what is Julia like on a daily basis, in life?“, asked the journalist with a big smile on his lips. And if the actor of Choristers first kicked in touch: “I will definitely not tell you how it is at home, Thomas ! “, the host insisted a little jokingly:”Doesn’t she wake you up at night when she gets up? Doesn’t she make too much noise? “ Kad Merad to respond, then, always with humor: “Not at all … And then I like this little alarm clock at 3:25, it reminds me … here it is night ! “, he concluded without forgetting to congratulate the television duo for their show.