hundreds of people evacuated after a forest fire

Firefighters were fighting head to toe on Thursday to contain a forest fire in southern Spain, where several hundred people had to be evacuated preventively, authorities said

About 250 firefighters supported by 26 water bomber planes were mobilized against a fire in southern Spain, which broke out on Wednesday evening in the Sierra Bermeja mountain in the southern province of Malaga, announced the regional government of Andalusia.

According to emergency services, nearly 800 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution, mainly in the municipality of Estepona, an area popular with pensioners and holidaymakers in the UK. Questioned by Spanish public television TVE, several evacuees assured that they had only a few minutes to leave.





According to the firefighters, the fight against this fire is made difficult by the presence of steep slopes but also by strong winds, with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour. “The winds are strengthening but fortunately […] they come from the west, which keeps the fire away from the built-up area, ”the head of the Malaga fire department, Manuel Marmolejo, told reporters.

Local authorities believe it could have been an arson, as the fire broke out in several places at the same time.