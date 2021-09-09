“I can never thank PSG enough”

The international truce is about to end. Club competitions will resume their rights. Clermont, the surprising promoted (3rd, 2 wins, 2 draws) moves on the lawn of the Parc des Princes to face PSG Saturday afternoon (5 p.m., Prime Video). For Pascal Gastien – Clermontois coach – his team has everything to gain in this meeting.

” Yes, this is a game apart. It’s a little bit special. After that, I didn’t feel any tension or anything in training. We were studious, as usual. We were disturbed by the departure of our internationals. We are not used to having so many, we had to manage it, recognizes the coach in an interview with The mountain. But the young people allowed us to have good sessions at the start of the week. We’re ready. For me it is very easy to prepare. We have everything to gain by going there, that’s clear.”





The Auvergne coach who also mentioned the absence of several stars on the side of PSG.

” Disappointment, no, because they are still very good players in Paris. We are going to face a big team. We are focused on the game. Our goal is to try to grab points in Paris. Whether Messi is there or not… I am extremely happy. I cannot thank PSG enough for bringing us this kind of players. Whether it’s Messi, whether it’s Neymar. For French football, it’s extraordinary. Afterwards, if they don’t play, it won’t upset me. They are very, very great players. But for us, it doesn’t change anything. We have a very big game to do.”