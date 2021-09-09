“I do not endorse your justice!”, Exclaims Salah Abdeslam

On the second day of this trial, Salah Abdeslam took the floor to talk about “victims in Syria” and “victims in Molenbeek”, while the court receives the constitutions of civil parties who want to be recognized as victims of the attacks of Friday, November 13 2015 in Paris and Saint-Denis.

Salah Abdeslam in the box on the second day of the trial. © Radio France / Valentin Pasquier

On the second day of this trial of the November 13 attacks, all eyes are still on Salah Abdeslam, only member of the Parisian commandos still alive, this accused if provocative yesterday on the first day of the hearing. The question that many civil parties were asking themselves this morning: would he come back and sit in his place in the large glass box? Or would he refuse to be taken out of his cell, after having declared loud and clear yesterday that there was no “no god but Allah”, after presenting himself as a jihadist: “I gave up any profession to become an ISIS fighter.” Four hours later, Abdeslam had started shouting that he was being treated “like a dog for six years”. Abdeslam, remained silent for five years in the face of investigating magistrates, came back to talk this morning. Speak loudly, almost scream at times, when it was not his turn to speak.

During the second day of the hearing in the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015 © Radio France / Valentin Pasquier

Salah Abdeslam, thick beard, tricolor sweatshirt, black, white and burgundy

He arrived surrounded by his escort of gendarmes, beard still thick, confident gait, sportswear outfit. In a tricolor sweatshirt, black, white and burgundy, Salah Abdeslam exchanges a few words through the window, with her lawyer Me Olivia Ronen. It comes out after a handful of minutes, without anyone understanding why. Finally, we learn that it was for an interview with his lawyer, that the president of the court had accepted to respect the rights of the defense. The interview was not long. Abdeslam returned to his cubicle, where he sat, next to the thirteen other defendants present at this trial. Among them, several childhood friends. The hearing officially starts around 1 p.m.

The president of the special assize court gives a quick update on the procedural matters. Jean-Louis Périès warns the civil party lawyers that he wants to quickly decide the question of admissibility for a certain number of cases, in particular for legal persons. The lawyer of the Bataclan gets up immediately, furious. She gets annoyed that we press her like this, demands more time to plead. Me Patrick Klugman, who represents the city of Paris, adds in the same direction. Mehanna Mouhou does not understand either that one wonders about the admissibility of the Bataclan, as a victim legal person.

During the second day of the hearing in the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015 © Radio France / Valentin Pasquier

Me Mouhou claims for his part the constitution as a civil party of 48, rue du Cornillon in Saint-Denis, address where two of the terrorists were hiding after having perpetrated the attacks of November 13, 2015, where the landlord Jawad Bendaoud had rented an apartment. At this address, the entire building was damaged after the RAID assault. Me Mouhou believes that it is really necessary to become a civil party. He notes in passing thatat the trial of the January 2015 attacks, there was not so much debate with legal persons. Me Christian Saint-Palais, defense lawyer, at the head of the association of criminal lawyers, recommends settling this issue quickly, to avoid the civil parties “fanciful”. Especially since there was various “false victims” of the Bataclan, since 2015 ; they were also tried, and their false testimonies disgusted the real victims.





We are presumed innocent even if I do not endorse your justice, says Salah Abdeslam

The lawyers are thus warming up on this question of victim status when suddenly, Salah Abdeslam gets up, in a corner of the box, and approaches his microphone. “Will the victims in Syria be able to speak out?”, he said. Abdeslam speaks loudly. The authoritative air. “Wisdom dictates that a man is condemned after having judged him, not before judgment”, exclaims Abdeslam. “We are presumed innocent. Even if I do not endorse your justice”, he continues. He assures that there is “other victims, in Molenbeek” is the district of Brussels where he grew up. President Périès cut him off. Abdeslam cuts him too. “Don’t be selfish, Mr. President, listen to me!” And the accused who focuses all eyes continues: “In Molenbeek, there is a lot of generosity and among these people, there is Mohammed Amri, Hamza Attou, Ali Oulkadi”. He cites the names of co-defendants who helped him on his run after the November 13 attacks.

Mr. Abdeslam, we’ll see that later! You have had five years to explain yourself! retorts the president of the court

Amri and Attou are tried for coming to pick him up in Paris during the night, and to have brought him back by car to Belgium on November 14, 2015. Abdeslam’s run had then lasted four months. “They did me a favor when they knew nothing about what I did for a living. They did it without thinking. And for that, they have been in prison for six years,” shouts Abdeslam. He screams loudly. And the president does not want to let it go. Jean-Louis Périès opposed calmly but firmly. “Mr. Abdeslam, we’ll see that later!” Abdeslam continues to scream, no doubt, but we no longer hear him. President Jean-Louis Périès reminds him: “You have had 5 years to explain yourself, and you have not made any statements, it was your strictest right, now is not the time, it is a technical debate”. The hearing is suspended.

During the second day of the hearing in the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015 © Radio France / Valentin Pasquier

She resumes calmly. The president announces that the debates on the admissibility of certain civil parties will take place on Monday, October 4, the day when the trial should not take place because it is expected that Mondays will be free. At the resumption, President Périès invites the civil parties not yet constituted to advance to the bar. The parade, which started yesterday, continues. There are so many civil parties in this trial that it takes two whole days to write down their identities.. The civil parties who do not have lawyers come forward alone, at the beginning of the afternoon. They are of all ages, all skin colors, all faiths. Women and men who walk with a pace that is both slow and in a hurry, in front of the box of the accused and stand in front of the court facing the president, to give their names and surnames.

Civil parties of all ages, all skin tones, all faiths

Woman in hijab says she was at Stade de France, almost whispering and without convincing. “Or ?” asks the president. “Inside”. An Advocate General recalls that the investigating judges considered that inside the stadium, a priori there was no damage. A man comes to the bar who also wants to become a civil party. He is the companion, he says, of a woman who lost her daughter at the Bataclan. A policeman comes forward in turn. Said that he intervened out of service on the evening of November 13, 2015, rue de Charonne. He talks about his psychological damage: “I have been in a long illness since 2016”. Camille Hennetier, General Counsel, gets up in her red dress: “This is not to minimize or challenge, but legally, not having been a target when the crimes occurred, you are not a direct victim.”. The policeman : “But us, when we went there, it was still pulling”, assures this policeman. The delicate question of the admissibility of the civil parties continues. Before the painful reading of the facts, starting tomorrow. In the box, the defendants listen in silence. Salah Abdeslam did not get up. He listens seated, arms crossed.