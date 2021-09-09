He has just raised the bar a little higher. This Thursday, September 9, 2021, Bruno, the biggest winner of the 12 Coups de midi – who has just met Marie-Christine, the biggest champion of Everyone wants to take her place – won his ninth Mysterious Star in the game from TF1. He thus won a showcase worth 23,873 euros in gifts (his overall prize pool peaked at 961,807 euros in gifts and winnings). He also offered himself once again the luxury of discovering the hidden personality, while many boxes were still on his face.

And it is Estelle Lefébure who was hiding behind this mysterious Star, in play since August 20. “I found it when all the boxes had not yet disappeared, explains Bruno to Télé-Loisirs. It had not happened to me since the third mysterious Star. I’m proud of it!” The candidate, who is still approaching a little over million euros in earnings with this stroke of brilliance, was able to decode the clues present in front of him. “Estelle Lefébure, I had already suggested it, during my first Mystery Star, he remembers. She’s someone I like, I find her classy. I don’t know if the clues were easier. . But maybe you find them easy when you have an interest in the person. The clues seemed pretty obvious to me. “





The stadium, as a backdrop, could recall that Estelle Lefébure had co-hosted the draw for the matches of the Cup (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

Emmanuelle (Love is in the meadow) unveils a souvenir photo of her wedding with Yoann and makes a touching statement

The Artist broadcast at 8:40 p.m.: Nagui reveals the reason why France 2 wanted to start broadcasting so early!

Counting speaking time: Cnews keeps Eric Zemmour on the air, the polemicist responds to the CSA

“If you suck, you won’t pass!” : Chris Marques very cash on the new mechanics of Dance with the stars 2021

“You are still with us on a daily basis”: the moving tribute of Denis Brogniart to Bertrand-Kamal, one year after his death