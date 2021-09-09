Bruno, the biggest winner in the history of 12 midday shots on TF1, has just won his 9th Mysterious Star in Jean-Luc Reichmann’s game. He delivers his reaction to TV-Leisure.
He has just raised the bar a little higher. This Thursday, September 9, 2021, Bruno, the biggest winner of the 12 midday shots – who has just met Marie-Christine, the greatest champion of Everyone wants to take its place – won his ninth Mysterious Star in the TF1 game. He thus won a showcase worth 23,873 euros in gifts (his overall prize pool peaked at 961,807 euros in gifts and winnings). He also offered himself once again the luxury of discovering the hidden personality, while many boxes were still on his face.
The 12 Coups de midi: who was hiding behind the mysterious Star of August / September 2021?
And it is Estelle Lefébure who was hiding behind this mysterious Star, in play since August 20. “I found her when all the boxes had not yet gone, explains Bruno to TV-Leisure. It hadn’t happened to me since the third mysterious star. I’m proud of it !“The candidate, who is still approaching a little more than a million euros in earnings with this stroke of brilliance, was able to decode the clues present in front of him.”Estelle Lefébure, I had already suggested it, during my first mysterious star, he recalls. She’s someone I like, I find her classy. I don’t know if the clues were easier. But maybe we find them easy when we have an interest in the person. The clues seemed pretty obvious to me.“
How should you understand the clues?
The stadium, as a backdrop, could recall that Estelle Lefébure had co-hosted the draw for the matches for the 1998 Football World Cup, alongside Roger Zabel. The surfboard was reminiscent of the show it had presented on the American Surf Channel. The spool of thread was a reminder that it paraded for the greatest couturiers. The ballerinas evoke her participation in Dance with the stars. The heart evoked the title of his book released in 2019, Live to the rhythm of your heart. Camembert recalled the Norman origins of the model, finally, seashells are one of her passions. A new Mysterious Star will be available from tomorrow, Friday September 10, 2021, in The 12 Coups de midi. Will Bruno manage to land a 10th showcase? To be continued, on TF1.