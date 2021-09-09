In Afghanistan, women alarmed by first Taliban measures

Despite their promises of “openness”, the Taliban have announced worrying first steps for women’s rights in Afghanistan. Among them, the end of co-education in universities or the ban on sports.

“Liberty, freedom”, “Resistance”. On Wednesday September 8, as for several days, demonstrations opposing the Taliban took place in several cities of Afghanistan. On the front line, activists but also dozens of Afghan women who came to campaign for the maintenance of their rights and for their freedom.

The day before, the Taliban had presented their interim government. And despite promises of an “inclusive” executive, no woman is on the list. “When the government was announced, things became clear: women will not be present in politics and there is no openness,” reacts a protester in Kabul, relayed on our antenna.

“They can’t erase us from society”

“We want to demonstrate to maintain our fundamental rights: those relating to education, work and political participation. We want to make the Taliban understand that they cannot erase us from society”, explained, a few days earlier, a young woman in Kabul, in comments reported by the NGO Human Rights Watch.

If since their coming to power on August 15, the Taliban have continued to display a modern face by promising respect for women’s rights, many of them fear a step back twenty years. During the first Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, women had completely disappeared from public space. The girls were deprived of education. Women were not allowed to work or go out on the streets without being accompanied by a male relative. They also had to wear the burqa that covers the whole body.

>> To read also: “After an era of emancipation, the hopes of Afghan women reduced to nothing”

“Mostly, these demonstrators are students, women in their twenties who have not known the previous Taliban regime and who refuse the idea of ​​going back”, analysis Mahbouba Seraj, activist based in Kabul, contacted by France 24.

“These young people do not really understand the terror surrounding the Taliban. They show a lot of courage in daring to challenge them but above all they have the will to show that they do not want to become a second-class population”, analysis of his Jean-Charles Jauffret, professor emeritus of contemporary history at Sciences-Po Aix, with France 24.













A curtain at the university

The concern is all the more acute as since they came to power, the Taliban have announced several restrictions against women. Thus, on September 5, on the eve of the reopening of private universities, the authorities issued a decree concerning the education of female students in these establishments.





Students across Afghanistan have started returning to university for the first time since the Taliban stormed to power, and in some cases females have been separated from their male peers by curtains or boards down the middle of the classroom https://t.co/evBeUMDynp pic.twitter.com/5H9guTycbZ – Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021



To be able to sit in class, women will now have to wear an abaya, a veil covering the entire body, and a niqab, revealing only their eyes. Images widely relayed on social networks also show the new arrangement of mixed classrooms, now cut in two by a curtain, women on one side and men on the other. At the end of class, students must wait until the men have left the room before leaving.

As for teachers, “universities will have to try to employ female professors for students”, or “elderly teachers” whose morality will have been scrutinized, according to the decree relayed by CNN.

“So many provisions made to discourage them from enrolling in university,” said Jean-Charles Jauffret.

Prohibited from sport

On Wednesday September 8, an official of the Taliban Cultural Commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, meanwhile announced that women will now be banned from playing sports. The reason given: the outfits of sportswomen would expose their body too much.

“They might be faced with a situation where their face and body are not covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like that. It is the age of media, and there will be photos and videos, then people will watch them, “Ahmadullah Wasiq told Australian media SBS News. “In sport, women will not have an Islamic dress code. Islam does not allow it,” he insisted.

Several other questions remain unanswered. Among them, the right of women to go out in the street without being accompanied by a man or the freedom to work. “We are in complete vagueness …”, deplores Mahbouba Seraj.

“We have plenty of testimonies coming to us and the impression of hearing everything and its opposite. In some regions, the police forbid women to go to work, but this is not the case everywhere”, continues the activist. “In reality, it feels like we’re in a middle ground and not knowing what will really become of our freedom.”

On Tuesday, introducing the government, the Taliban also announced the return of the ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Suppression of Vice. In the 1990s, this institution was responsible for strictly enforcing Islamic law. Its agents patrolled the streets, forcing businesses to close at prayer time, beating those who listened to loud music and banishing girls from school. What further reinforce mistrust in the face of promises of openness.

Towards an increasingly severe repression?

If some women have thus decided to take their courage in both hands to challenge the Taliban, Mahbouba Seraj, she decided to stay away from the processions. At 70, this early activist refuses to take part in protests. “The young women who take to the streets are full of courage, but also of naivety …”, she explains. “I am not at all optimistic for our rights. But here I am especially afraid that these demonstrations will only lead to harsher repression and loss of life,” she continues, calling on members of society civil “to coordinate and reflect on a movement that will have a real impact internationally”.

Echoing the activist’s fears, the latest protests were forcibly dispersed. Two people were killed in Herat, in the west of the country, and several others were injured. About ten people were also arrested.

Wednesday evening, just hours after the appointment of their new government, the Taliban gave a new turn of the screw to extinguish the dispute: any gathering must now be authorized in advance by the Ministry of Justice. Thursday, September 9, all planned demonstrations had been canceled and in the streets of Kabul, there were many more armed Taliban fighters than in previous days, according to AFP journalists on the spot.