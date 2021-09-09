In Blois, the director of the engineering school dismissed from his post

The School of Nature and Landscape, which depends on the National Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA) of Blois. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

“The landscape students have stopped their din, we will finally be able to work in peace! “, launches, relieved, a student engineer from the National Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA) of Blois. Since Thursday morning September 9, we no longer hear the sound of trumpets around the campus. The news quickly spread: the director of the engineering school, Nicolas Gascoin, was dismissed from his post by the minister of higher education. A decision relating to alleged acts of sexual and moral harassment towards Lolita Voisin, the director of the School of Nature and Landscape, which depends on its establishment.





Since September 6, the 150 students of the School of Nature and Landscape of Blois had started a strike to protest against the lack of protective measures vis-à-vis Nicolas Gascoin, and in defense of their former director. . The teachers were also mobilized.

Nicolas Gascoin announced his departure in a letter addressed to teachers and students on the evening of Wednesday, September 8. “Our landscape students and teachers will thus be able to resume teaching as quickly as possible. I am delighted because it is the duty of the institute to deliver its public service mission in a serene setting. ” In this letter, he denies all the accusations of moral and sexual harassment against him. In addition, he considers himself “Bleached” by a report of the General Inspectorate of Higher Education, which relates to the governance of the National Institute of Applied Sciences (INSA), of which he was aware. A judicial investigation is still underway, after a complaint was filed in July by Lolita Voisin, after a long sick leave.

Mr. Gascoin “presents himself as the victim”

Christelle Mazza, lawyer for Lolita Voisin, discusses the reasons for the conflict: “There was an intimidating situation created from the arrival of Mr.me Neighbor with inappropriate comments and behavior on the part of the director of the establishment. This caused great embarrassment, then his isolation through a gradual withdrawal of his responsibilities. “

Today, she is surprised by the director’s reaction. “He claims he’s not guilty of anything, that he was pushed to leave. Basically, he says it was a social conflict that drove him out. He thus finds himself presenting himself as the victim, all because the administration has not dealt with the substantive elements. My client will be seen as the troublemaker, and that’s unacceptable … Justice will decide. “

