In Canada, albums of “Tintin”, “Asterix” and “Lucky Luke” deemed racist burnt in a school

In 2019, a federation of French-speaking Canadian schools chose to sort through the shelves of its libraries and remove 5,000 children’s books including comics, novels and encyclopedias. According to her, these works conveyed prejudices about indigenous peoples.

During a ceremony, some books such as “Tintin in America”, “Asterix and the Indians” or three albums by Lucky Luke were burned. A video for students explained the process of “burying the ashes” of “racism, discrimination and stereotypes in the hope that we will grow up in an inclusive country where all can live in prosperity and security”. Other ceremonies initially planned could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is a gesture of reconciliation with the First Nations and a gesture of openness towards the other communities present in the school and our society”, had justified, with the radio Canada, Lyne Cossette, door – speech of the school council of this federation, evoking works with “obsolete and inappropriate content”.



“The path to reconciliation does not involve tearing down Canada”

Except that at a time when the country is shaken by the highlighting of a dark part of its history with the discovery of hundreds of graves of indigenous children near Catholic boarding schools, this revelation has reacted the leaders of the main parties currently campaigning for the legislative elections of September 20.

“I am never in favor of burning the books,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who however insisted on the importance of reconciliation with the First Nations.

A Conservative government will be committed to reconciliation. But the road to reconciliation does not mean tearing Canada down. I strongly condemn the burning of books.https: //t.co/m3qkAxrf0M – Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) September 7, 2021