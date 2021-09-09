In his new book, Zemmour believes that Macron is “a Holland in better clothes”

Columnist Éric Zemmour also tells, in his new book to be published in mid-September, part of a telephone exchange with Emmanuel Macron in May 2020, after his assault in Paris.

Will Éric Zemmour be a presidential candidate in 2022? The question has made right-wing political figures tremble in recent weeks on television sets. If his decision has not yet been officially taken, the columnist is preparing to release a new work in mid-September that looks like a campaign book, entitled France has not said its last word.

And in the first extracts unveiled this Thursday by Le Figaro Magazine, Éric Zemmour does not spare Emmanuel Macron. “For a long time, I thought that Macron was a less vulgar Sarkozy,” he writes. “For the first time, I understand that he is just a Holland in better clothes.”

“He says to me: ‘Republic’, I tell him ‘France'”

In this book, the polemicist also returns to his telephone conversation with the President of the Republic, after his assault in the street in Paris in May 2020. At the time, Emmanuel Macron had telephoned Éric Zemmour for about 45 minutes to tell him part of his support.





In his book, Eric Zemmour says that during this call, the two men engage in a verbal jousting on the subject of delinquency and immigration: “Each one puts forward their arguments without giving their interlocutor time to resume his breath, “recalls the journalist. “He said to me: ‘Republic’, I told him ‘France’. He said to me ‘Minority of scum’, I told him: ‘Supported by a majority, which she helps to live and which she submits by her alliance with the law of Islam ‘”.

According to Eric Zemmour, Emmanuel Macron would then have launched to the polemicist: “By the way, your plan, give me a note”. “I pretend not to understand. What plan?” Eric Zemmour then asks him during this exchange. What Emmanuel Macron would have “chained, amused to (l) ‘have jostled:’ But let’s see, your plan on immigration, my secretariat will contact you ‘”.