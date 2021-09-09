In India, authorities seek to contain the Nipah virus

The state of Kerala in southern India is rushing to contain a possible outbreak of the Nipah virus after the death of a twelve-year-old boy a few days ago. Dozens of contact cases have been identified, tested and placed in quarantine.

New alert in India

The young boy, suffering from a high fever, was taken to a private clinic in the town of Kozhikode, in the state of Kerala (southern India) on August 29, according to Indian media. If doctors suspected inflammation of his brain (encephalitis), analysis of his blood samples, done at the National Institute of Virology, confirmed an infection in Nipah. He finally died on the morning of September 5.

In recent days, government authorities have stepped up their efforts to identify contact cases. According to the Minister of Health of the State, Veena George, 188 people had been counted as of Monday. Twenty of them were considered high-risk primary contacts (mainly family members). All have been tested and placed in strict quarantine. They also include two health workers who came into close contact with the victim. Both were eventually admitted to a hospital with the same symptoms.

Districts neighboring the state of Kerala are also on high alert to monitor possible new cases. This is the second time in three years that an outbreak of the Nipah virus has been reported in Kerala, where more than 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 are currently reported daily.





A source of concern

Remember that Nipah is a virus carried by fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family. The pathogen can be transmitted to other animals, including pigs, dogs, cats, goats, horses, sheep. Man can also be infected through these species, or by handling fruit or fruit products (such as raw date palm juice) contaminated by the urine or saliva of bats infected.

An infected human may be asymptomatic or develop a fever for three days to two weeks, followed by a cough, sore throat, and breathing problems. The disease then progresses, causing seizures, coma, and potentially fatal brain swelling.

The disease, first identified in 1998 during an epidemic in Malaysia, has a relatively low incidence rate. On the other hand, the death rate is very high (40 to 70% of infected people die from it). Its long incubation period (up to 45 days) and its ability to infect a wider variety of animals also make Nipah a source of significant concern to epidemiologists. Especially since no treatment or vaccine is yet available.