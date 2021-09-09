in tears, Cyril Hanouna receives a very touching gift that Jean-Paul Belmondo wanted to offer him (VIDEO)

The world of cinema celebrated The Magnificent. Monday, September 6, 2021, Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away at the age of 88. Shortly after his death, a national tribute was announced. Thus, this Thursday, September 9, the coffin of the actor was enthroned on the famous Place des Invalides in Paris. A popular ceremony during which the President of the Republic praised Bébel’s talent, his work, but also his camaraderie, his sense of family and his courage in the face of illness.

For the occasion, TF1 and France 2 had changed their programs to broadcast the event. Thus, many cultural personalities have responded to pay tribute to the Ace of aces. Jean Dujardin, Gilles Lellouche, Michel Drucker, DJ Bob Sinclar, the couple Marion Cotillard / Guillaume Canet, Gérard Lanvin, Nathalie Baye, Arielle Dombasle, as well as Patrick Bruel or Richard Anconina, were present to salute the memory of the artist. His grandson Victor Belmondo spoke on behalf of the clan and delivered an extremely moving speech, followed by the Head of State, also touched, who concluded his intervention with these words: “Farewell Bébel “.





Cyril Hanouna was among the personalities who came to pay homage to Jean-Paul Belmondo, as was his columnist Bernard Montiel. Monday on the set of Do not touch My TV, the host had a hard time holding back his tears regretting not having seen him, as expected, this summer. This Thursday, September 9, in Balance your post, he had an overwhelming surprise from Jeff, a very close friend of Jean-Paul Belmondo. The latter, who organized the ceremony with the family of the deceased actor, recalled how Bébel appreciated the presenter. The latter first had a message for the relative of the deceased artist. “We will not let go, the next few days will be very difficult. Jeff, he shared all his days with Jean-Paul during all these years (…) We won’t let go, we know you were very moved and it was a wonderful tribute. “

The director then made the very touching surprise to Cyril Hanouna. “I know how much you loved Jean-Paul and how much Jean-Paul appreciated you, like I told you, from time to time he watched TPMP. Jean-Paul had made a film in 1975: The Incorrigible. I allow myself to offer you a photo of the film, it is autographed by Jean-Paul, I offer it to you with a good heart. “I am less incorrigible than Jean-Paul“, said the troublemaker of C8, tears in his eyes.”Corn you are the incorrigible of tv so that’s good“Jeff bounced.”I hope he will watch over me. I’m going to miss him Friday night in boxing, there’s Tony Yoka fighting, and he was always there, he was at all the fights, all the meetings, ” recalled Cyril Hanouna. “He loves boxers, it was in the blood, it was something that fascinated him“, added Brahim Asloum also present on the set of the show.