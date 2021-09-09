in the face of drug shortages, a parallel pharmacy … in suitcases from abroad

“NS !” By opening this suitcase arriving from Beirut airport, Marina, a Lebanese student who has succeeded in setting up a parallel supply system, is ecstatic at the treasures it contains: Diamicron, a drug against diabetes not found in Lebanon for months, 100 paracetamol tablets … Treasures, because in Lebanon, we lack everything: treatments against chronic diseases as well as the most common drugs. To cure themselves, the Lebanese have only one solution: solidarity.

Over-indebted, the country no longer has the means to pay for imported products. The medical sector is one of the most affected. Even in hospitals, power cuts and dramatic shortages of drugs and equipment put lives at risk.

Under the smile, Marina’s anger quickly arises: “It’s too sad to be here… We’re happy with this box, but we shouldn’t! It’s a right to have access to it in our country. It shouldn’t be impossible to get! is a paracetamol tablet! Where do we live? In a zoo? We don’t have paracetamol in our country? “

“It’s really sad to see people of our ages helping children who lose hope in front of every pharmacy because there is no medicine available!” Marina, volunteer “Correspondent”

This providential suitcase was sent by a Lebanese who lives in England. In the premises of her association in Beirut, Marina receives them from all over the world. Thanks to expatriates, the association is better supplied than most pharmacies in the country. According to the student, “they do more for Lebanon than the state itself. They are the one and true state of Lebanon. And we are the link between them and the families. “





With each arrival, the student sorts these hundreds of drugs, and redistributes them to those who need them. At his side, a small army of volunteers, all very young, welcome dozens of families every day. Everyone can be served here, provided they have a prescription. But some treatments for chronic illnesses, such as antihypertensive drugs, are still hard to come by. A photo of the prescription is then posted on Instagram to serve as a call for donations. Hoping that someone abroad can send the medicine …

