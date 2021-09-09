Incident aboard the international space station: smoke rises from the Russian module

the essential

The astronauts of the international space station were alerted during the night to a release of smoke coming from the Russian module. The incident occurred while an extra-vehicular outing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Big fear for the astronauts of the international space station this Thursday, September 9. “At 4:55 am Moscow time, a smoke detector went off in the Zvezda service module of the Russian segment of the ISS during automatic battery charging and an alarm was triggered,” the statement said in a statement. the Roscosmos space agency.

. Для устранения возможного задымления экипажем был включен агрегатный фильтр очистки атмосферы. pic.twitter.com/BMvK7b8xah – РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) September 9, 2021

Since then, the crew has had regular talks with NASA teams. The astronauts said they saw smoke and unusual odors, according to exchanges communicated by the Ria Novosti agency. The French astronaut Thomas Pesquet would have smelled in particular a smell of burnt plastic. This smell, coming from the Russian module, made its way to the American segment of the international space station.





For its part, the Roscosmos space agency claims that “all systems are functioning normally”. The structure indicates that an atmospheric filter was used “to eliminate a possible pollution by fumes”: “The composition of the air on board the station corresponds to the standard parameters”, indicates the space agency. The crew subsequently ended their night.

A spacewalk scheduled for Thursday

This incident is all the more unwelcome as a new extra-vehicular outing is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, September 9. The astronauts will be responsible for working on the connection of the power cable, necessary to connect the Russian science module Nauka “in a common power system and laying Ethernet cables”.

В рамках работ по интеграции модуля # Наука наши космонавты снова выйдут в открытый космос: https://t.co/ilVz29emQ2 Они продолжат работы по подключению силового кабеля для интеграции модуля в общую систему энергоснабжения и Ethernet кабеля для интеграции “Науки» в кабельную сеть pic.twitter.com/ikXLsEBir9 – РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) September 9, 2021

At the end of last August, the Russian space company said in a report that the international space station was in a state of concern. 80% of flight systems would be “end of service” depending on the structure.