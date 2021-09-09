Inrae and the University of Tours file a patent for a nasal vaccine candidate

“Vaccines administered by the nasal route would be able to prevent the presence of viruses in the nose, the initial stage of infection”, explain the researchers.

Inrae and the University of Tours this week filed the patent for a candidate vaccine against Covid-19 by nasal administration, which has given promising results in animals, announced Thursday the two institutions.

According to the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, pre-clinical tests of this vaccine based on viral proteins, encapsulated in nano-particles based on starch and lipids, have showed “very positive” results in mice and golden hamsters.

However, these results have not yet been published in a scientific journal.

“Avoid the presence of viruses in the nose, the initial stage of infection”

According to Inrae and the University of Tours, the added value of this vaccine lies in its ability to cut transmission between individuals, by acting directly on the nasal mucosa.





“Unlike intramuscular vaccines, only vaccines administered by the nasal route would be able to prevent the presence of viruses in the nose, the initial stage of infection. They indeed induce immunity in the nasal mucous membranes. ‘entry and place of multiplication of the virus “, explain the researchers in a press release.

“Experiments have shown that the vaccine stops transmission very early. I work on animals that are infected: two days later, I see that the viral load in the lungs is explosive. If I look at the same thing on animals that have been vaccinated and infected, I can not find any trace of the virus in the lungs “, specifies the head of the BioMAP research team Isabelle Dimier-Poisson.

This vaccine without adjuvant, which relies on researchers and industrialists based in France, could also serve as a booster in the population already vaccinated “in order to avoid the transmission of the disease”.

Market launch in 2023

According to the researcher, BioMAP succeeded in obtaining “100% survival” on mice vaccinated and then infected with Covid-19, against “100% mortality” on unvaccinated mice. The research team hopes to start the production phase in the fall with a view to a clinical phase in the second half of 2022. Marketing is scheduled for 2023.

“Technically, the vaccine will be administered using a small adapter placed at the end of a needle-less syringe, allowing diffusion within the nasal cavity,” said INRAE.

The work of the BioMap team at Inrae and the University of Tours is based on a nanoparticulate vaccine developed against toxoplasmosis, with “100% efficacy in primates”.