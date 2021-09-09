Islamists burnt at both ends – Liberation

At the head of the government for ten years, the PJD lost 90% of its deputies in the legislative elections. The other parties took advantage of the disappointment of the voters to convince the countryside and especially the few urbanites who came to vote.

The debacle was predictable, its magnitude much less. The Justice and Development Party (PJD), at the head of the Moroccan government for ten years, experienced a historic political shipwreck on Wednesday, dropping from 125 seats in the outgoing Assembly to 13. A dizzying loss of 90 % of its deputies. The slap in the face is the same in the regional and municipal elections, which were held on the same day.

Admittedly, the reform of the voting system – the calculation of the allocation of seats is now made according to the total number of registered voters, and not the votes cast – was mechanically unfavorable to it. But the collapse of the Islamo-conservative party runs deeper.

A “willing scapegoat”

The PJD lost on all fronts. To exist in a system ultra-dominated by the monarchical institution, the party had to make compromises, year after year, to the point of exasperating the “real” Islamists who ended up turning away from it. “The PJD has endorsed many unpopular reforms, especially with its electorate, such as the dismantling of subsidies for basic necessities (without replacing it as promised by targeted aid) or the replacement of civil service employees by contract workers, explains Mounia Bennani-Chraïbi, political scientist at the University of Lausanne. But the coup de grace was normalization of relations with Israel. “ A royal decision endorsed without flinching, or almost, the head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

The PJD was also let go by non-Islamist sympathizers, who saw in it a party of integrity, which could represent an alternative to “The deep state”, able in particular to fight against corruption. “The Moroccan political system inexorably crushes the parties of militants like the PJD, continues the researcher. They do not have enough leeway to conduct an autonomous policy and become the scapegoat, the receptacle of all criticism. The PJD was a willing scapegoat. It once again served as a fuse for the monarchy. ” His management of large metropolises, which he had often led for a decade, was also disappointing.





Massive campaign vote

The turnout in Wednesday’s triple ballot was 50%, a mobilization close to that achieved during the last municipal elections in 2015 (53%). Sign of its breathlessness, the PJD presented half the number of candidates than in previous elections. As usual in Morocco, the countryside voted massively, the big cities very weakly. The National Rally of Independents (RNI), the big winner of the elections, was able to take full advantage of this difference.

“On the one hand, the party has largely mobilized its networks of notability, old-fashioned clientele in rural areas, to cast a wide net. On the other hand, he has targeted through campaigns on social networks the approximately 3 to 5% of the urban electorate which is enough to change the election, since the participation is much lower, decrypts David Goeury, geographer at the Mediations laboratory of the Sorbonne and researcher associated with the Tafra observatory, one of the only experts to have predicted the major rout of the PJD. The RNI started its campaign very early, they had a program to hammer out, money to spend. It worked very well. ”

Close to the Palace

Led by Aziz Akhannouch, a wealthy businessman close to the Palace at the head of the powerful Ministry of Agriculture for fourteen years, the RNI obtained 102 seats of deputies out of 395. In accordance with the Constitution, he is the sovereign Mohammed VI must be in charge of forming a government.

Several scenarios are envisaged: he could envisage a coalition with the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), another liberal formation founded by a king’s adviser, which came in second in the legislative elections with 87 seats. Or come to terms with the Istiqlal (nationalist, 81 seats) with whom he had already formed an alliance following the elections to professional chambers a month earlier. Unless Akhannouch invites everyone to participate, once again, in a plural government. “The official political scene is not the place of crystallization of the conflicts which cross the Moroccan society, recalls Mounia Bennani-Chraïbi. The real holders of power are not accountable to the voters. ”