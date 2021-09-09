“It has always existed”: two centuries ago, anti-vaccines were already talking about them

HISTORY – “Vaccino-skepticism” is as old as vaccination itself, recalls Laurent-Henri Vignaud, historian and author of “Antivax” at a time when less than 10 million eligible French people remain to be vaccinated.

Pasteur himself had been called“sorcerer’s apprentice”. Vaccine skepticism “has always existed”, recalls Laurent-Henri Vignaud, co-author with Françoise Salvadori of the book Antivax (Vendémiaire Éditions), a work which traces the two centuries of the movement. Thus, the English physician Edward Jenner, considered the father of vaccination, aroused controversy when, in 1796, he inoculated a man with vaccinia, a bovine disease similar to smallpox but much less serious. Immunization succeeds “but doctors assure him: transmitting cow’s blood will turn you into a cow”, tells in an interview with AFP the historian of science at the University of Burgundy, in Dijon.

100,000 people in Leicester in 1885

However, the debate remains “strictly medical” until in 1853, an English law imposes vaccination against smallpox on children of families under public assistance: in case of refusal, they will no longer be entitled to social assistance. Against this “blackmail”, “the opposition becomes political” and demonstrations were organized, the largest of which brought together 100,000 people in Leicester, in 1885. These first “antivax” in history will win their case. In 1906-07, an English law extends the vaccination obligation but allows everyone to be exempted by signing a conscience clause, which is also still in force in the United Kingdom. Other demonstrations will take place in Europe and America but rarely in France because the law of 1902 relating to the vaccination obligation is hardly applied. “Control is entrusted to the mayors, who are not in favor of the idea of ​​going to impose fines on their citizens. As for the obligation of vaccination in schools, teachers do not see themselves as police officers”, explains Laurent-Henri Vignaud.

Shift in opinion at the end of the 1960s

On the other hand, opposition from the medical world was very strong when Pasteur invented the rabies vaccine in 1885. “He is very badly received”, continues the historian. But he “demonstrates that it is possible to manufacture other vaccines”, in particular against typhoid, widely used during the First World War, in the face of a “marginal opposition”. Then, in the years 1950-60, “scientist enthusiasm means that we vaccinate massively”, especially against polio. the “change of opinion will take place at the end of the 1960s” with the proliferation of trials in the United States against the side effects of vaccines. In 1986, a list of side effects was then drawn up for which victims would be compensated. For the first time, it is recognized that vaccines can harm: “it makes the doubt legitimate”, says the historian. It was the same doubt that settled in France at the end of the 1990s: the systematic vaccination of adolescents against hepatitis B was then launched before being quickly suspended following a report fearing a link with cases of sclerosis. in plaques, which has never been confirmed.

The “French specificity”

Skepticism was further heightened when, in 1998 in the United Kingdom, a medical researcher, Andrew Wakefield, published a fraudulent study suggesting a link between the measles vaccine and autism. “The number of vaccinations drops in a few months to zero”, according to M. Vignaud. Therefore, even if “the group of real antivax is not growing, we have more and more vaccine-skeptics who say to themselves: the vaccine, I don’t know if it works, or if I really need it”. Because, at the same time, injections multiply against diseases often considered benign: mumps, chickenpox … In France, in 2009, the “false pandemic” influenza A (H1N1) adds a more political dimension. Following an alert from the WHO on a dangerous wave to come, which will prove to be exaggerated, the government is ordering massive amounts of vaccines. But the epidemic does not materialize. Faced with this “precaution for nothing”, public opinion points to a “collusion between authorities and pharmaceutical lobby in an anti-Big Pharma movement”.

Vaccine skepticism, since then, has become above all a “distrust” towards the state. “When the French say no to the vaccine in the polls, they are in fact saying no to politicians.” It’s this “French specificity” which places France number one among vaccine-skeptical countries, according to the latest surveys. To date, out of 58 million eligible French people, a fifth have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, either because they have only received a first dose so far, or because they have not. received none.

