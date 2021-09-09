“It was violent”: Laurent Laffitte returns to the criticisms against his texts at the César 2021

Feedback from experience. Asked by “Paris Match” this week for the release of his first film as a director, “The origin of the world”, Laurent Lafitte agreed to return to the painful ceremony of the César 2021 presented by Marine Foïs, of which he was the one of the authors. Widely criticized, this evening had signed the worst audience of Caesar for a decade.

“It was violent, brutal. Yes I admit, we were a bit dirty kids!“, admitted the actor at first.”But the whole political side of the evening completely escaped us“, he then lamented.”We fought to have an orchestra, to obtain a tribute to Morricone, Piccoli, Dabadie, Carrière, to convince Huppert to hand over the best female hope. All of this is us! And no one has mentioned it. We only retained Corinne Masiero naked and pee-poo valves. Everything related to our passion for cinema has been skipped“, regretted Laurent Lafitte. And to estimate:”We could have made an evening more consensual, more joyful. And maybe we got too carried away by the mood of the year we had just experienced. We should have resisted more, stayed in the fun“.

“Lamentable”

The evening of Caesar 2021 had triggered almost unanimous criticism. “Lamentable“, had judged Gérard Lanvin on TF1, while Roselyne Bachelot had estimated at the microphone of RTL that the”side political rally has (was) harmed the image of French cinema“.”Me who loves cinema, it’s true that when we see this ceremony, we say to ourselves’ so, do I still like cinema?“, had meanwhile tackled Josée Dayan in” C to you “, deploring its vulgarity.”Never has French cinema been so much an entertainment industry in the pay of the one who finances it, animated by a few happy few, coming to rebel in family in the hand of Bolloré.“, for her part blasted Sophia Aram on France Inter.