Jean Dujardin very moved after the national tribute to Belmondo

Jean Dujardin, very moved at the end of the tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, once again evoked the memory of the actor, a real “medicine”.

Gathered this Thursday, September 9, a last tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, Gilles Lellouche, Jean Dujardin, Guillaume Canet or Marion Cotillard did not hide their emotion at the end of the ceremony at the Invalides.

Jean Dujardin, considered as the heir of “Bébel” since his triumph in OSS 117, was very moved when he saw the star’s coffin leave Les Invalides to the sound of music from Professional, the emblematic Chi mai by Ennio Morricone.





“We are torn between wanting to cry because we already miss him and [l’envie de] laugh out. This is what he would have also wanted, “Jean Dujardin told BFMTV.” Jean-Paul was the smile of France. It radiates. It’s a drug. It does good. “

“It was very simple with Jean-Paul”

“He helped me deal with the good times as well as the bad times”, adds the actor, who shared the poster forA man and his dog with Belmondo: “It allowed me to put things into perspective, to calm everyone’s enthusiasm, not to listen to anyone and to move forward as you wish. It was very simple with Jean-Paul.”

“We love Belmondo because he looked like us”, also declared Emmanuel Macron while delivering the eulogy of Jean-Paul Belmondo, during a national tribute to the actor in the courtyard of the Invalides, in Paris.

Jean-Paul Belmondo “married France”, he summed up. “Dear Jean-Paul, to lose you is to lose part of our lives”. “Farewell Bébel”, concluded the Head of State in front of the coffin of the deceased.