Jennifer Lawrence, “Hunger Games” star, is pregnant

PINK NOTEBOOK – The interpreter of Katniss Everdeen in the saga Hunger Games will live a new one adventure. Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting a child, a representative of theactress to the magazine People.
At 31, the one who won the Oscar for best actress in 2013 will become a mother. Married to Cooke maroney, an American art dealer, in October 2019, the two lovebirds were spotted together for the first time in February 2018. The decision to say “yes” may have seemed quick, but it was obvious to the actress. “We wanted to be fully engaged,” she said in the podcast. NAKED With Catt Sadler. And you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney. ”
Already in 2015, Jennifer lawrence had made it known that she wanted to start a family. “I definitely want to be a mother.” she announced on ABC News. The following year, she shared at Glamour: “I imagine I’ll have kids, and then my whole life will just seem fulfilled.” No information regarding the expected due date has been released.
Recently, Jennifer Lawrence appeared in the first trailer for Dont look up Netflix’s next blockbuster. The actress will be accompanied by Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, or even singer Ariana Grande. Release scheduled for December 10, 2021.
