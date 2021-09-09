Jennifer Lawrence, “Hunger Games” star, is pregnant

PINK NOTEBOOK – The interpreter of Katniss Everdeen in the saga Hunger Games will live a new one adventure. Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting a child, a representative of theactress to the magazine People.

At 31, the one who won the Oscar for best actress in 2013 will become a mother. Married to Cooke maroney, an American art dealer, in October 2019, the two lovebirds were spotted together for the first time in February 2018. The decision to say “yes” may have seemed quick, but it was obvious to the actress. “We wanted to be fully engaged,” she said in the podcast. NAKED With Catt Sadler. And you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney. ”