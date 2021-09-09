Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child

The star of Hunger Games is pregnant. Married since 2019 to art dealer Cooke Maroney, she will soon welcome her first child.

The news was announced by the magazine People and confirmed by a representative of the actress. Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney, who runs New York’s Gladstone Galery, are expecting their first child. No date or other information concerning the birth of the baby has been released for the moment.

In video, Jennifer Lawrence, muse of Joy by Dior

“The best person I have ever met”

Married for two years, the future parents have always been very discreet about their private life. Their romance began in the spring of 2018, both invited to the wedding of Laura Simpson, Jennifer Lawrence’s best friend. The magic operates and they never leave each other. They got engaged in February 2019 and got married on October 19, 2019 at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. Among the 150 guests, many celebrities are present such as Adele, Kris Jenner or Emma Stone.





The Oscar winner for her role in happiness therapy spoke about her relationship on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler in 2019. “It’s just – it’s the right one, I know it might sound silly but it is – it’s like that. He’s the best person I’ve ever met, so I’m very honored to have become a Maroney. ”

Fright on the set

The future mother has not finished with the cinema, we will find her in the film Don’t Look Up from director Adam Mckay, whose poster she shares with big names in cinema such as Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet or Leonardo DiCaprio. The filming gave Jennifer Lawrence a little scare who had to be taken to hospital after an eye injury. More fear than harm for the actress who was able to finish the film without any (other) scratch. A grandiose cast to be found on December 24 on Netflix.