Happy news, Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child! The pregnancy of the star of Hunger Games has been confirmed by his representative, and that’s all we know. With her husband, the art dealer Cooke Maroney, the mother-to-be did not want to say more about her baby. So we don’t know when the birth is due. A matter of days, weeks, months? You will have to be patient to find out! And this is not surprising when you know that the actress is particularly secretive about her private life.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney love at first sight

Jennifer Lawrence met Cooke Maroney through one of her close friends, Laura Simpson. And that was love at first sight! Spotted for the first time together in June 2018, they got engaged in February 2019. The actress then confided in a podcast: “It’s just the right one, I know it might sound silly but he is you know. He’s the best person I’ve met so I’m very honored to be a Maroney. […] She’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my life. It was a very, very easy decision to make. “





It was in October 2019 that the couple got married in Newport, Rhode Island, surrounded by 150 people including many stars: Adèle, Cameron Diaz, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone … Jennifer Lawrence is very close to the latter, and they also played together in the film Don’t Look Up, which will be released soon on Netflix. The actress of Cruella having just become a mother, she will undoubtedly know how to advise her friend!