Jill Biden returned to college as a teacher

Jill Biden, the wife of the President of the United States, returned to school on Tuesday like many of her colleagues teaching in universities across the country. English teacher at Northern Virginia Community College will provide face-to-face writing classes after a 2020-2021 school year held online, reports the New York Times. The return to the classes of the famous teacher has symbolic value.

It is indeed the illustration of Joe Biden’s promise to eventually reopen all American schools for fully face-to-face education. The president said he could gradually meet this challenge in complete safety. The students of Jill Biden, a great defender of the vaccine against the Covid-19, will have to wear a mask and respect the barrier gestures.

“Our enemy is the virus, not the others”

Not all classes will be held on the premises of the university located in Virginia. The establishment has adopted a mixed organization providing at most only half of the lessons in its classrooms, the rest being carried out remotely. “When we return to class at the start of the school year, we will all have to make an effort to ensure that our schools remain safe and open,” Jill Biden wrote in a column in the Time September 2.





“We must remember that our enemy is the virus, not the others,” she also said. The one with a doctorate in education is also the only American First Lady to continue her career after her husband’s election to the presidency. Last year, she had already practiced her profession in distance education because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When her husband was Vice President of the United States during Barack Obama’s two presidential terms, Jill Biden even continued to teach full time. Jimmie McClellan, dean of the university, said he sees it as “a message that you can pursue your own career no matter what your partner or partner does for a living.”