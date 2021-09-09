Joe Biden announces new plan to fight epidemic

Vaccination against Covid-19 will become mandatory for new professions in the United States. Having already imposed it on the military and personnel of nursing homes receiving federal grants, the White House will extend it to all federal employees, the White House said. Washington post. Millions of subcontractors employed by federal agencies would also be affected, according to the Wall Street Journal. This measure is part of the new health plan of the US government that Joe Biden must sign this Thursday.

This “strategy”, broken down into six parts, aims to relaunch vaccination and “reduce the number of hospitalizations” by “putting in place more obligations to be tested and […] reminders to make sure people are more protected ”against the virus, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told CNN on Thursday. The White House had so far implemented some sort of health certificate for federal employees, who had the choice between getting vaccinated or undergoing regular tests as well as various restrictive measures.

53.3% of the population fully vaccinated

The massive immunization campaign initiated by Joe Biden after his inauguration in January has been stalled for several months, with some Americans remaining reluctant or opposed to being vaccinated. But the federal government’s capacity for action is limited in the face of powerful states. A national recall campaign for Covid-19 vaccines is also due to start on September 20.





Joe Biden’s speech comes in a context of renewed epidemic since the beginning of the summer, because of the Delta variant but also of tensions around the measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19. The United States, where 53.3% of the population is fully vaccinated according to health authorities, is the country with the most deaths from the new coronavirus in the world, with nearly 653,000 deaths.

Some refractory states

As part of this “strategy”, the White House also wants to protect the economy, which is still suffering from the epidemic, and keep schools open, according to the press. The return to school in early September fueled concerns and dissension. Parents but also certain Republican politicians are fiercely opposed to any obligation to have a vaccine – authorized from the age of 12 – or to wear a mask, in particular in the Southern States.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to ban school districts from implementing mandatory masks in schools is the subject of a bitter legal battle. Joe Biden should finally call for the holding of a world summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly from September 22, to respond to the Covid-19 crisis and relaunch vaccination in emerging countries.