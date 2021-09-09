Joe Biden extends compulsory vaccination to fight Covid-19

The US president signed a decree requiring the 4 million federal employees to be vaccinated, without the possibility of escaping the vaccine by being tested regularly.

Joe Biden denounced Thursday “An identified minority of Americans” support by “An identified minority of political leaders” which prevented the United States from “turn the page” of Covid-19 by refusing to be vaccinated.

“Nearly 80 million Americans have still not been vaccinated and, to make matters better, elected officials are actively working to undermine the fight against Covid-19”, which is “unacceptable”, he said while presenting to the White House a vast plan of compulsory vaccination for “Fight those who block public health”. These 80 million represent 25% of the population “Which can cause a lot of damage, and which do”, stressed Joe Biden, assuring that he wanted the United States “Return to a normal life”.

“Get vaccinated”

This plan includes the obligation for a hundred million employees of large American companies to be vaccinated or to undergo a weekly screening test. Some four million federal officials belonging to the US executive and employees of subcontracting companies will also need to be vaccinated. The US president also signed an executive order requiring the 4 million federal employees to be vaccinated, without the possibility of escaping the syringe by being tested regularly, according to a document released by the White House.





Joe Biden’s speech comes against a backdrop of an epidemic resurgence since the beginning of the summer because of the Delta variant while a part of Americans remain reluctant or opposed to being vaccinated. Although the vaccination campaign was relaunched in August in some states hard hit by the variant, the country is experiencing “A pivotal period”, said the president before blowing “Get vaccinated” by finishing his speech. This new “strategy” Declined in six parts, aims to convince the 80 million Americans still unvaccinated. It comes as Joe Biden suffered several setbacks this summer on the health, economic and political fronts, punctuated by an avalanche of criticism of his management of the evacuations of civilians from Afghanistan at the end of August, in the midst of chaos after the return to power of the Taliban. .

He had failed in his goal of having 70% of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine by that date. The United States did not reach this rate until August 3. Republican officials denounced a “madness” and a plan “unconstitutional”, in particular on the large business component. The White House has already imposed vaccination on the military and staff of nursing homes receiving federal subsidies. Federal employees have so far had the choice of getting vaccinated or undergoing regular testing and various restrictive measures.