Lab – The right Amoled screen for the Oppo Reno 6

Just formalized alongside the Reno 6 Pro, the Oppo Reno 6 has invited itself into our lab. The opportunity for us to evaluate its Amoled screen, before the publication of its full test.

Change of course from one generation to the next. While the range Reno 4 was available with Amoled screens (models 4 and 4 Pro) or LCD ( Reno 4Z ), this year gives pride of place to Amoled. It is therefore this type of panel that we find at work on the Reno 6 just formalized by Oppo.

Over the years, the Chinese brand has refined its copy. If we compare it to that of the Reno 4 Pro, however more expensive when it was released, the screen of the Reno 6 gains in quality, as illustrated by its passage under our probes. First of all, let us remember that this is a 6.43-inch Amoled panel displaying 1080 x 2400 pixels, or a resolution of 410 ppi, like the Reno 4. On the other hand, it is in the Reno 4 Pro that The Reno 6 borrows its refresh rate of 90 Hz, which however is not adaptive: you will therefore have the choice, in the settings of the smartphone, between 60 and 90 Hz, without variation between the two. The screen, at the standard 20: 9 ratio, is content with thin borders, and accommodates its front camera in a punch located in its upper left corner.

A luminous slab

Tested by us, the screen of the Reno 6 revealed appreciable qualities. This panel, which occupies a little more than 88% of the front of the device, has the merit of being very bright. On a daily basis, it keeps Oppo’s promises, posting 430 cd / m2 at its maximum. If you choose an adaptive setting and subject its light sensor to an intense source, that score soars: we measured a maximum of 635 cd / m2. Suffice to say that in full sun, this slab will remain easily readable. In the dark, it darkens enough not to dazzle peepers, with a minimum of 1.9 cd / m2.





The colorimetry is also mastered, at least through some settings within the parameters of the smartphone. Oppo offers two: Vivid, enabled by default, and Soft. For each of them, a standard (default), warm or cold color temperature can be chosen.