Lab – The right Amoled screen for the Oppo Reno 6

Just formalized alongside the Reno 6 Pro, the Oppo Reno 6 has invited itself into our lab. The opportunity for us to evaluate its Amoled screen, before the publication of its full test.
Change of course from one generation to the next. While the range Reno 4 was available with Amoled screens (models 4 and 4 Pro) or LCD (Reno 4Z), this year gives pride of place to Amoled. It is therefore this type of panel that we find at work on the Reno 6 just formalized by Oppo.
Over the years, the Chinese brand has refined its copy. If we compare it to that of the Reno 4 Pro, however more expensive when it was released, the screen of the Reno 6 gains in quality, as illustrated by its passage under our probes. First of all, let us remember that this is a 6.43-inch Amoled panel displaying 1080 x 2400 pixels, or a resolution of 410 ppi, like the Reno 4. On the other hand, it is in the Reno 4 Pro that The Reno 6 borrows its refresh rate of 90 Hz, which however is not adaptive: you will therefore have the choice, in the settings of the smartphone, between 60 and 90 Hz, without variation between the two. The screen, at the standard 20: 9 ratio, is content with thin borders, and accommodates its front camera in a punch located in its upper left corner.
A luminous slab
Tested by us, the screen of the Reno 6 revealed appreciable qualities. This panel, which occupies a little more than 88% of the front of the device, has the merit of being very bright. On a daily basis, it keeps Oppo’s promises, posting 430 cd / m2 at its maximum. If you choose an adaptive setting and subject its light sensor to an intense source, that score soars: we measured a maximum of 635 cd / m2. Suffice to say that in full sun, this slab will remain easily readable. In the dark, it darkens enough not to dazzle peepers, with a minimum of 1.9 cd / m2.
The colorimetry is also mastered, at least through some settings within the parameters of the smartphone. Oppo offers two: Vivid, enabled by default, and Soft. For each of them, a standard (default), warm or cold color temperature can be chosen.
We tested the device by opting for its parameters activated out of the box. The results obtained are then correct, but not exceptional: the delta E is set at 3.5, indicating slight color drifts, and the color temperature reaches 7434 K. However, it is possible to obtain much better, by choosing Soft mode and warm colors. The Delta E then drops to an excellent score of 1.4, while the color temperature reaches 6622 K, very close to the reference video standard (6500 K). As the number of settings is limited, at least you don’t risk getting lost.
Finally, let us add that the Amoled screen obliges, the afterglow time is nonexistent. The tactile delay is for its part very contained (87 ms). Weaknesses, however, forgivable for a screen that is ultimately successful. But is it the best of the moment? It should be remembered that competing brands also manage to offer very high luminosities, such as Xiaomi, whose Mi 11i (a little more expensive however) revealed a maximum brightness of 883 cd / m2. In a lower price range, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, currently available at less than 400 € when our Reno 6 is announced at 499 €, posted 833 cd / m2, while offering, by choosing the most suitable display mode, a low delta E (1.8) and a color temperature of 6707 K.