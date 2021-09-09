Laporta announces the color for the next transfer window!

Zapping Eleven Mondial CIES: the top 10 most expensive attackers

The summer was difficult for FC Barcelona who had to resolve to let go of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in order to lower their impressive payroll. Nonetheless, while Blaugrana fans may seem worried at the sight of this season, despite Memphis Depay’s successful debut, the situation could well change next season.

Laporta announces a good transfer window next year!

On the sidelines of Luuk de Jong’s presentation, Joan Laporta announced that Barça will be able to be active next summer: “We will lower the payroll to 70% and then, during the next transfer window, we will act with normality. Income will return to normal“he insisted on announcing.

At the same time, journalists asked Mateu Alemany about the Catalan interest in Dani Olmo. The general manager of the club culé preferred to kick in touch: “I’m not talking about players from other teams. My role is to work to attract players, to control several markets“he soberly indicated.

In addition, Laporta confirmed that the agreement is complete for the renegotiation of the contract of Sergi Roberto, which should extend and lower his salary while discussions around that of Ousmane Dembélé will begin this month.



