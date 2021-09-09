Large families, life in XXL: the son of Amandine Pellissard draws some advantage from the show

Taking part in the program Families Many, Life in XXL has its advantages. It is not the eldest son of Amandine Pellissard who will say the opposite.

The Pellissard family is one of its tribes very popular with viewers. And for good reason, the mother, Amandine, is very active on social networks and does not hesitate to film every day the adventures of her large family. And the least we can say is that the show Large families, life in XXL, who made them known to the general public, has been a real springboard for some. Starting with Amandine Pellissard’s son, Léo. Indeed, the latter made some funny revelations in the columns of Gala.

The eldest of the Pellissard tribe is very happy to enjoy a certain notoriety. And for good reason : the young man of 15 years would seduce the women much more ! “For my big one [né d’une précédente relation, ndlr], my teenager, I think that the notoriety has perhaps brought him a little popularity with the girls and then it does not displease him so it is very good like that “, she confides. A very happy consequence of the celebrity of his family. Which is not always the case, as his mother confided. Indeed, Amandine Pellissard has complained on several occasions, of the many criticisms that she received via social networks.

“But it’s so far from reality …”

Worse yet, she has been accused by some malicious internet users, to benefit from family allowances : “This story is an urban legend that I hear all the time and that I heard already before I went on TV. People think you are having children because family allowances earn you a thousand and hundreds. , but it’s so far from reality … “, she told TV-Leisure. But Amandine Pellissard now knows the inner workings of reality TV and does not take everything at face value: “No one has ever come to say a wrong word to me when, however, we get screwed up on the Internet. All the people who come to talk to us, these are wonderful exchanges, they are not malicious people.”

