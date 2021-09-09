largest factory in the world launched in Iceland

Sucking the carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air to petrify it in the rock, it is the project of a factory in Iceland that is starting up today. Named Orca – in reference to the Icelandic word “orka” which means “energy” – the plant is capable of removing 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year. A symbolic contribution for the moment for this pilot site, but which could be promising in the fight against climate change.

The amount of CO2 captured over a year currently represents the equivalent of the emissions of 1.75 million liters of gasoline, or the consumption of nearly 870 cars, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Launched by the Swiss startup Climeworks, Orca is located not far from Reykjavík in Iceland, near the Hellisheidi geothermal power plant. It is made up of four units, each made up of two metal boxes, similar in appearance to the containers used for maritime transport.

An original method

The technique used differs from the usual carbon capture method, which is generally done at the exit of high-emitting factory chimneys, but not in the air where the CO2 concentration is low. Indeed, Air Liquide, Boréalis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara – five of the largest French industrial emitters – are, for example, working on a project to capture CO2 contained in industrial fumes to then re-inject it into underwater cavities in the North of France. Europe.

However, within the Orca plant, twelve fans equipped with filters, whose energy is supplied by the neighboring renewable electricity plant, suck the air in order to isolate the carbon dioxide. Thanks to the association with Carbfix, an Icelandic carbon storage project, the CO2 is then mixed with the water from the power station before being injected 1,000 meters deep into the basalt where it petrifies forever.

This technique reproduces in time-lapse – only two years – a natural process called mineralization which can take several thousand years. A chemical reaction of the gas with the calcium, magnesium and iron contained in the basalt allows the CO2 to insert itself into the brown, porous rock in the form of white calcareous crystals.

Nevertheless, critics point to their very high cost, their disputed effectiveness and stress that it could take decades to operate on a large scale. However, this does not slow down the ambitions of Climeworks, which until now had a small pilot unit of 50 tonnes which had been installed in 2017. The project is indeed set to expand to offer greater capacities in the years that follow. are coming.

(With AFP)