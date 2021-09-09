Laurent Lafitte reacts to criticism of the Caesar ceremony: “It was violent, brutal”

On the occasion of the upcoming theatrical release of The Origin of the World, his first film as a director, Laurent Lafitte spoke in the columns of the new number of Paris Match, which appeared on newsstands this Thursday, September 9. The opportunity for the actor to return to the controversy related to the César 2021 ceremony.

It’s an event we’ve heard a lot about. On March 12, the 46th Caesar ceremony took place at the Olympia. This year, it was Marina Foïs who had the heavy task of animating the evening, which took place in the midst of a health crisis. If French cinema was honored, this edition was also very political. On stage, the mistress of ceremonies, who was helped by Blanche Gardin and Laurent Lafitte for the writing of her text, did not hesitate to castigate the government about the closure of cultural places. From the boxes, the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot would have had difficulty “digesting” the numerous attacks of which she was the target. From director Josée Dayan to Prime Minister Jean Castex, many have been tough on the César 2021.





Laurent Lafitte took advantage of an interview with Paris Match, published this Thursday, September 9, to react to the controversy. “It was violent, brutal. Yes I admit, we were a bit dirty kids,” he admitted. Then to defend ourselves: “But all the political side of the evening completely escaped us. On the other hand, we fought to have an orchestra, to obtain a tribute to Morricone, to Piccoli, to Dabadie, to Carrière, to convince Huppert to deliver the best female hope. All that is us! And nobody spoke about it, “insisted on the actor.

A tense context for artists

In view of the events and the particularly tense situation for artists, Laurent Lafitte (…)

