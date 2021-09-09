Lenovo Tab P12 Pro: the 5G tablet will be able to play second screens with Project Unity

2

As every year at the same time, Lenovo is organizing its Tech World conference. The opportunity to formalize new PCs and monitors, but also two high-end oriented tablets: the Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G.

In this fall 2021, Lenovo officializes two rather high-end tablets, both integrated into its P series. On the menu, therefore, a Tab P12 Pro which comes to head the catalog of the Chinese brand. This model intends to offer the experience of a laptop PC using an array of accessories (a stylus with magnetic attachment, a detachable keyboard) bringing its total weight to just under a kilogram. The tablet alone, which points to 565 grams for 5.63 mm thick despite its 12.6-inch screen, also has a dorsal kickstand reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface.

The Tab P12 Pro. © Lenovo

A large (second) screen for the Tab P12 Pro Behind its Amoled panel displaying 2560 x 1600 pixels and benefiting from a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but also support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 + standards, Lenovo has opted for a Snapdragon 870. Qualcomm’s chip, including a 5G modem – optional however, is flanked by 8 GB of RAM. In addition to the keyboard to clip to the tablet, also sold as an option, as well as the Precision Pen 3 stylus “Low latency”, Lenovo offers a service called Project Unity, allowing you to wirelessly connect the tablet to a PC of the brand, for mirroring or an extension of the display. The tablet, which can continue to be used independently, then acts as a second screen.



The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro as a second screen, with Project Unity. © Lenovo

Let us add that this tablet is compatible with wifi 6 and with 45 W fast charging (optional charger), to power its 10,200 mAh battery. Between its neat screen and its various options, the P12 Pro seeks its place between Surface and iPad Pro, at a slightly lower price: count a price from 899.90 € for its wifi version and 999.90 € for its model wifi, all to be marketed from next October. The Tab P11 goes 5G