“Les Méchants”, an indigent journey in deep idiocy

Sébastien (Roman Frayssinet) and Patrick (Djimo) in “Les Méchants”, by Mouloud Achour and Dominique Baumard. SRAB FILMS / MWA / RECTANGLE PRODUCTIONS / VELVET FILMS

THE OPINION OF THE “WORLD” – WE CAN AVOID

Emptiness – tinged with filthy stupidity and populated by morons – served as the material for the first feature film by Mouloud Achour and Dominique Baumard. The villains lives up to its ambition which, in substance as well as in form, offers a distressing spectacle of our time, where no longer a thought or even a correctly stated sentence is expressed. Where the aesthetic of the image is defined by our cell phones. Where the good and the bad, the bad guys and the good guys, the correct and the “not correct” are decided on the continuous news channels, according to the buzz created by the social networks.





We can not blame the film for not sticking to its subject, on the contrary, it thickens the line, adopting the very quirks that it claims to pinpoint. This is how we are inflicted, for an hour and twenty, a poor and sloppy scenario (like our society lacking meaning?), An aesthetics of depressing ugliness (to embody our very ugly world?) , a realization that is more akin to an absence of realization (similar to those we now often see on the networks?), empty and apathetic characters (since everyone is interchangeable?), whose interpretation has obviously been abandoned to the goodwill of each one.

What does it matter, basically, since all the speakers, known actors and actresses, confirmed comedians or from the new generation stand-up follow one another more than they have to play together, at the option of a succession sketches without tail or head – kinds of patronage sketches, none of which managed to make us laugh. No more besides than the other spectators (rather young) present in the room.

Insignificant dialogues

In all this jumble nevertheless remains a semblance of a red thread that takes the place of history. He is abandoned in the hands of two harmless lads, Patrick (Djimo) and Sébastien (Roman Frayssinet), suddenly thrown into the spotlight after having slapped the rapper Carceral (Anthony Bajon) on a television set. Occurring live on the DébatTV channel, the incident was blown up by the host Virginie Arioule (Ludivine Sagnier) and his two star experts – the far-right politician (Alban Ivanov) and the “tolerant” director (Mathieu Kassovitz ). Here are our two lads set up as “bad guys” of society, designated guilty, men to be killed.

Mouloud Achour breaks open doors, perhaps having fun settling accounts with the news channels and summoning many of the guests received on his program “Clique”

