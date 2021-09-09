Lily Collins announces she is married and shares a tender photo

Lily Collins announced on Instagram that she was getting married to her fiance Charlie McDowell this weekend.

Lily Collins is now a married woman. The 32-year-old actress broke the good news on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous photo of her husband Charlie McDowell and herself. Letting appear her long white dress signed Ralph Lauren, the young woman tenderly embraces her companion. “I never wanted to be someone’s person before I became yours, and now I can be your wife.” On September 4, 2021, we officially became our “forever”. I love you, ”she wrote in the caption of this shot. The ceremony took place in Colorado.

“I am married to the most generous, loving and wonderful person I know,” wrote Charlie McDowell. Many celebrities have praised the couple on Instagram. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, discovered in “The queen’s gambit” on Netflix, celebrated the news of “OH MY GOD LILY! Congratulation !”. Lucas Bravo, his on-screen partner in the “Emily in Paris” series wrote in French: “Félicitations les amours”. The 30-something has also received messages from Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Hyland, Natalia Bryant, or Maria Sharapova.





Engaged in September 2020

The 31-year-old British actress announced her engagement to Charlie McDowell on September 25, 2020. It is in the heart of nature, surrounded by cliffs, pebbles and vegetation that the young woman said “yes” to the 37-year-old director. Charlie McDowell is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell. He has worked on the production of several series, notably “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”, “Silicon Valley”, “Dear White People” or even “Legion”. The first rumors of a relationship with Phil Collins’ daughter began in July 2019. They were confirmed the following month by the actress herself with the publication of a photo showing them both in the French capital.