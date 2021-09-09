More

    LIVE ON – PlayStation Showcase 2021: follow the live with us from 9:45 p.m. to discover the future of PS5 and PlayStation Studios games!

    News


    The last big speech from Sony Interactive Entertainment already dates back to early July with a State of play which allowed us to have news of titles from third-party publishers, including Deathloop. Since then, rumors were rife about a presentation, without however typing in the millet … The wait is coming to an end, since the manufacturer specifies on the PlayStation Blog and the social networks thata PlayStation Showcase 2021 is scheduled for today, Thursday, September 9, at 10 p.m. precisely.

    For 40 minutes, so we will find out the future of the PS5, including games from Playstation studios, which is scheduled for release “at the end of the year or later”. Obviously, all hopes are allowed for a first glimpse of the next God of war, a new trailer ofHorizon Forbidden West of which pre-orders will open during the day, the broadcast of the launch trailer for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (available for pre-order at € 49.99 on Amazon), which is expected at the end of next week according to Hideo Kojima or Gran Turismo 7. What is certain is that there will be no news of the next one PlayStation VR.


    You can follow everything from this article once the video stream Youtube will be available, or see the broadcast directly on Twitch.

    Follow the live with us!

    thumbnail editorAlexandre SAMSON (Omega Law)
    Responsible Corrector – Writer
    Addicted to Assassin’s Creed and Destiny, avid RPG lover and passionate about gaming experiences in general. Comic book reader (DC) and various manga (One Piece!). A chemist by training and a Whovian at heart.
    Follow me : Twitter GamergenInstagram Gamergen


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleHere are the most beautiful drone photos of the year – Ouest-France evening edition
    Next articleAtos leaves the CAC 40, Eurofins Scientific enters it

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC