Man City: CR7, the locker room was not hot

This is one of the highlights of the summer. After three seasons in Italy, striker Cristiano Ronaldo (36) left Juventus Turin to return to Manchester United, the club where he appeared between 2003 and 2009 before joining Real Madrid. This return of “CR7” to United for 15 million euros (excluding bonus) is a huge blow. Some also saw it as a victory for the Red Devils over their neighbor and rival, Manchester City. Indeed, the Portuguese star had been announced at the Citizens this summer before joining MU.

This Thursday, L’Equipe confirms that the opportunity to recruit Ronaldo was very popular in the upper echelons of Manchester City, in Abu Dhabi. The arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or would have been a way of “responding” to the Qatari rival who offered himself Lionel Messi to PSG. But as mentioned before the officialization of the transfer of the Lusitanian to United, the Skyblues had finally given up on this idea (read here).





Because if the idea appealed to the leaders, it was much less the case in the locker room. Starting with Josep Guardiola. The Catalan coach was not at all excited about this option, explains the sports daily. The players were also not very seduced by the arrival of Ronaldo, which would have forced the team to change its collective game which has been built for several years. In short, “CR7” was not welcome in City …

Read 11.075 times – by Romain Rigaux on 09/09/2021 at 2:07 p.m.



