Manchester City: Ronaldo was not welcome … – football

Party of Juventus Turin to join Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could have landed Manchester City this t. But the Skyblues locker room convinced its leaders to abandon this track.

Ronaldo in the Portugal jersey

This is one of the landmark transfers of the summer. After three seasons in Italy, striker Cristiano Ronaldo (36) left Juventus Turin to return to Manchester United, the club where he appeared between 2003 and 2009 before joining Real Madrid.

Manchester City wanted to respond to PSG

This return of CR7 United for 15 million euros (excluding bonus) is a huge blow. Some also saw it as a victory for the Red Devils over their neighbor and rival, Manchester City. Indeed, the Portuguese star was announced at the Citizens this summer before joining MU.

This Thursday, L’Equipe confirms that the opportunity to recruit Ronaldo was very popular in the upper echelons of Manchester City, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. The arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or would have been a way for the miratis owners of the club to respond to the Qatari rival, who drew the light this summer by offering himself Lionel Messi to PSG.

Guardiola and his players were not impressed

But, as mentioned before the officialization of the transfer of the former Bianconero United, the Skyblues had finally given up this track. Because if the idea appealed to the leaders of Manchester City, it was much less the case in the locker room. Starting with Josep Guardiola. The Catalan coach was not at all excited about this option, explains the sports daily.





Probably for the same reason as its players. Despite the presence of several Portuguese elements (Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva), the locker room was not very seduced by a possible coming from Ronaldo, since he felt that the integration of CR7 in the eleven would have forced the team to change its collective game that has been built for several years. Guardiola and his group weren’t ready to sacrifice all the hard work for one man. Even if his name is Ronaldo.

