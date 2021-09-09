Marine Le Pen unveils its first campaign poster, presenting itself as the advocate of “freedoms”

THEThe discretion of Marine Le Pen since the RN congress in early July has revived speculations on her motivation for this third candidacy

“This is what I will never stop fighting for.” Marine Le Pen, very discreet since the summer, unveiled on Twitter, Thursday, September 9, her “first presidential campaign poster”. The boss of the RN is back to school this weekend in Fréjus, where she will be the advocate of “freedoms”, his slogan for a presidential campaign at a distance from his party, whose failure in the region has whetted the appetite of Eric Zemmour.

Far from “summer” from the Var city before the 2017 presidential election, which had gathered several thousand activists, the National Gathering meets behind closed doors its only National Council, expanded on Sunday to 900 activists.

“Freedoms, cherished freedoms”, this is not a slogan, it is the wish that I express for all of us, it is what I will never stop fighting for. # Presidential2022 Discover our first presidential campaign poster https://t.co/74vqWxcv77 pic.twitter.com/UYfklIpxsP

– Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 9, 2021

The candidate for the Elysée will present her campaign team there, before handing the party levers on Sunday to her number two, Jordan Bardella, the time of the presidential election, with a speech each in the old Roman theater in the city. “Marine Le Pen will be a detached candidate for the presidency of the RN to bring together beyond”, argues the future number one of the party, who will be 26 years old on Monday, arguing that the presidential election is “the meeting between a man or a woman and the French people”.

The discretion of Marine Le Pen since the RN congress in early July has rekindled speculation on her motivation for this third candidacy. But to Figaro Wednesday, she says to herself “in an extremely combative state of mind”, referring to the third (winning) attempt of the socialist François Mitterrand in 1981.