Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet united, Karine Le Marchand sober in homage to Jean-Paul Belmondo

A lot of emotion this Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo. The ceremony began at 4.30 p.m. in the courtyard of Les Invalides with a eulogy for President Emmanuel Macron. In the crowd of relatives present, Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard appeared united and moved. The Oscar-winning actress, wearing a hat, and the director of Small handkerchiefs were surrounded by many celebrities.

In the courtyard of the Invalides, are present the family of the actor, gathered around the coffin of the “patriarch”, political leaders, sportsmen and admirers. In the crowd, we could see Thierry Frémaux, Cyril Hanouna (who had burst into tears live in Tnot at my post evoking the death of Magnifique), Samy Naceri, Michel Drucker, Brahim Asloum, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Julie Gayet and François Hollande, Gilles Lellouche, Patrick Chesnais, Nathalie Baye, Michel Boujenah, Richard Anconina, Karine Le Marchand, Bernard Montiel, Bob Sinclar, Christophe Dechavanne, Philippe Candeloro, Candice Patou, Vladimir Cosma, Arielle Dombasle, Nicole Calfan, Laurent Gerra, Anne Hidalgo, Paul-Loup Sulitzer and his companion …





Nearly 1,000 people from the public were able to attend the tribute, provided with their health pass. The doors of the Invalides will then open to all those who want to meditate from 7:30 p.m. in front of the coffin (arrived at the scene at midday in a convoy), reports AFP.

Friday morning, the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo will take place in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in the privacy of the family, according to the wishes of his son, Paul Belmondo. Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died Monday, September 6 in Paris, leaves behind a clan who remained close until the end. He had four children from two unions: Patricia (deceased in 1993), Florence (61), Paul (58) and the youngest, Stella (18).