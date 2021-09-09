Matrix 4: Blue Pill, Morpheus, White Rabbit, the trailer decryption

The Matrix 4 trailer has just been released and, let’s face it, it’s pretty epic! Here’s what to remember, and beware, it will spoil a bit …

RETURN TO WONDERLAND

In Matrix 4 and from this trailer, Neo and Trinity are back, but not really as we’ve always known them. Neo has aged, he is in our contemporary world, full of smartphones, tablets, and people addicted to social networks and he feels a little disconnected from it all. He swallows piles of blue pills to keep calm and unfortunately he hallucinates. Sometimes he sees himself in a strange world made up of lines of code, he sees his face changing when he looks in a mirror, in short, it happens to him to lose his head and not feel good in this world.

And then there’s Trinity, who also took a few years and has no memory of all those adventures she had with Neo (when they were saving humanity from the evil machines, out of the Matrix). Only here, fate is well done because when they shake hands to say hello, something happens. And precisely fate, it will lead Neo to question the nature of his reality, to take the red pill, and to follow the white rabbit. Moreover, for the anecdote, we see at one point in the trailer the book Alice in Wonderland, and the music you hear throughout is White Rabbit, the white rabbit, sung by the group Jefferson Airplane . Then, obviously, it’s action scene on action scene … But there is still one thing that shocks when you watch the trailer, it is this feeling of déjà vu.

ALREADY SEEN

Indeed, there are a lot of echoes from the past in this Matrix 4 trailer. And it starts quite obviously with the figure representing Morpheus… Same glasses, same choice of pill, the blue one to stay in the lie, the red one. to free the mind. The sequence in the dojo is also almost the same as in Matrix 1. There is eel under the rock. As if Neo was feeling the reminiscences of his past, but in a different way. It was also said, the woman with the bunny tattoo, it is she who will lead to the release of Neo, just like in the first Matrix… And the whole trailer is built like that, for example, what -which opens the trailer: a black cat, which recalls the bug scene in the matrix of the first episode.

ALL FIRE ALL FLAMES

Obviously, it’s Matrix, and Matrix is ​​60% action, 40% reflection. Thereupon, we were able to see a whole range of spectacular sequences which make us think that the film is really rich in various battles and stunts. In a train, in a corridor where gravity changes, in a helicopter, with bare or armed hands, on a motorbike by night or by day: it doesn’t stop and we risk, on a film of 2 hours to 2:40 hours, to be satiated rhythm side. It should be noted in passing that side powers, Neo seems to deploy all his usual paraphernalia, ranging from deflecting a wall of bullets through the control of a missile … And we can imagine. He ends this sequence by launching with Trinity by a takeoff or by a crash – reminder of the Matrix of 1999. Moreover, Trinity also seems not to be outdone in terms of powers, as evidenced by this small sequence where she screams and seems to do resonate the matrix… Hoping that Lana Wachowski manages to cram enough lore and interesting moments out of the fight, to obtain a balance worthy of the first film. but given Sense8 or Cloud Atlas, we are confident.





A HAIR TECHNIQUE?

The Matrix trilogy, but especially the first and second episodes, were real revolutions in the use of cameras and computer-generated images. The 4th Matrix has to be at least as impressive. And there clearly, we did not stay hungry. There are quite a few pretty stylish shots with a mix of real images and CGI, and so far it looks pretty decent in the render. Similarly, the way of filming seems quite daring, which changes the very academic result we have in recent films, with the Marvel blockbusters at the top of the list. It feels good, readable action, hoping for sequences long enough to be memorable.

WHERE IS THE REAL WORLD?

So now the € 10,000 question: where is the real world in all of this? We see the Matrix, the contemporary world from which Neo and Trinity systematically want to escape, pursued by hordes of agents and special forces. We also obviously have screenings and training programs, but the real world is quite discreet. In fact, we see it especially in the small subliminal images which are linked together very quickly. In the first passage, we see Neo naked in the world of machines, oscillated by a mechanical creature. Then, we see him “waking up” totally wired in his sticky liquid meaning that he manages to free himself at some point in the film, exactly in the same way as in the first film. Fun fact: in the real world, freed humans always move with the same ships, and always underground. We should therefore have 3 types of sequences: the Matrix / pirate training programs / the real world with, if possible, Sion. Hoping that what we see there at this moment is not the famous city of humans, now totally in ruins.

This is all we can analyze from the Matrix 4 trailer for now, do not hesitate to tell us in the comments what you thought about it, and find all the news related to the film on JV and its networks.