Matrix 4: Did you see that huge nod to the first movie in the trailer? – Cinema News

Caught by the distant Star Wars galaxy at light speed, stunned by the Matrix, bewitched by 2001, enthralled by the battles of Middle-earth, frightened by the dinos of Jurassic Park… He owes some of his finest slaps to these universes which made him travel while remaining seated.

Unveiled this Thursday, September 9, the trailer for “Matrix 4” makes some references to the first film, playing on the notion of déjà vu. But one wink is significantly more impressive and intriguing than the others.

In the first Matrix, we learned that the feelings of deja vu that we all had came from alterations in the Matrix of the title. In the third installment, the cyclical nature of its events, and the fact that they had already happened and would still occur in the future, was explained to us.





It’s no more surprising than this that the trailer for the fourth episode, Resurrections, makes cross-references to the saga’s past. And cès the black cat, symbol of déjà vu in 1999, that we see very early.

But one of the references of the trailer, not necessarily recognizable at first glance, particularly strikes the spirits when you notice it. It is about this image at 1’57, on which members of the SWAT are in full intervention in a room plunged in the dark where is projected… Matrix.

And more precisely the scene which is seen as a seesaw in Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s film, when Thomas ‘Neo’ Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is covered by the substance of which the mirror is made by his side, and is about to dive into the bottom of the white rabbit hole to wake up in the real world, under the yoke of machines.

A plan that will obviously not fail to intrigue. More so than the rest of the trailer. Because how to explain that the film Matrix is ​​part of the universe of the Matrix? What strata has Lana Wachowski added to her new iteration? While it’s a safe bet that one of the title’s Resurrections will refer to that of the saga, let’s expect a very meta opus from the filmmaker.