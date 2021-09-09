“Matrix 4”: the trailer finally unveiled

This new part, directed by Lana Wachowski, co-creator of the saga, is expected at the cinema on December 15.

Eighteen years after the end of the cult trilogy, a fourth part of Matrix will soon arrive on our screens. Directed by Lana Wachowski, co-creator of the saga, this new film is revealed in a very first trailer.

Paced by White Rabbit from Jefferson Airplane, it debuts with Thomas Anderson, who has no memory of being Neo. He tells his shrink (Neil Patrick Harris) strange dreams in which he sees himself strolling in a parallel dimension.

There follows a series of scenes echoing the first film: Thomas Anderson crosses paths with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), then a character resembling Morpheus (played this time by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, seen in Watchmen).





Keanu Reeves flaunts in The Matrix Resurrections a look closer to that of John Wick than that of the chosen one. We also find the atmosphere of the last creation of the Wachowski, the series Netflix Sense8.

A love story

Matrix 4 should be very different from other parts of the franchise. Keanu Reeves said it would be a love story: “We have a fabulous director, Lana Wachowski, and she wrote a wonderful script which is a love story. It’s very exhilarating.” Release scheduled for December 15.

Hugo Weaving, Agent Smith’s interpreter, did not reprise his role because of his busy schedule. Laurence Fishburne also confirmed that he had not been contacted to play Morpheus.

Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (agent Johnson) and Lambert Wilson (the Merovingian) will however be there. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci and Priyanka Chopra. Release scheduled for December 16.